Bob MacIntyre beats Fitzpatrick in Italian Open playoff as McIlroy finishes fourth

Robert MacIntyre has beaten Matt Fitzpatrick on the first playoff hole to win the Italian Open and win his second DP World Tour title.

The Scotsman shot a final-day 64 to tie with US Open champion Fitzpatrick after 72 holes on 14 under. MacIntyre birdied the 18th in the playoff, while Fitzpatrick parred on Marco Simone GC, the course for the Ryder Cup next year.

Rory McIlroy had a nightmare start to his final round with a double bogey at the first hole. He recovered well and played nicely with birdies at the 5th and 9th holes, then birdied the 12th, 13th and 15th holes to move within one shot of the lead.

A bogey at the short par 4 16th proved costly for Rory McIlroy as his three wood found the water off the tee. The Northern Irishman recovered well to leave himself a makeable par putt but slipped by to bogey and end his chances, as MacIntyre had moved to 14 under.

READ MORE

McIlroy then birdied the last hole after he reached the green in two on the par 5, to finish in fourth place on 12 under. Frenchman Victor Perez was third at 13 under.