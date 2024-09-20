Derry City score controversial late penalty as they rescue draw against Shamrock Rovers

League of Ireland Premier Division: Derry City 1 Shamrock Rovers 1

Pat Hoban was hailed a hero at the Brandywell when his 92nd-minute penalty saw Derry City share the spoils with Shamrock Rovers.

Patrick McEleney crashed to the ground when challenged by Josh Honohan and referee Damien McGraith pointed to the spot despite vociferous claims from the Rovers player.

Up stepped Hoban who lashed the ball into the net to level matters and the Brandywell erupted.

The goal sees Derry move closer to Shelbourne, now three points adrift with six games remaining.

And while controversy surrounded the award of the late penalty, the Foyleside club will feel they finally got the rub of the green against Rovers this season.

A game which fashioned very few clearcut chances saw Rovers break the deadlock in the opening half and while the Dubliners did attempt to manage the game during the second period, it was Derry who fortunately restored equality at the death.

The draw will also see Stephen Bradley’s side remain in touch in their challenge for the title and with two home games against Bohemians and St. Pat’s on the horizon, they face difficult challenges.

For Derry, it was important that they have made ground on Shelbourne, who lost out against Galway United tonight at Eamonn Deacy Park.

While the home side did enjoy a lively start, Rovers remained patient and energetic and that policy was rewarded in the 26th minute with the opening goal.

Derry City 1-1 Shamrock Rovers

The hosts equalise as Patrick Hoban converts a highly contentious penalty

A high ball over the top of the Derry defence saw Johnny Kenny race forward and his low pass into the path of Dylan Watts saw the midfielder squeeze a low curling shot inside Brian Maher’s left upright. It was a superb finish.

Derry defender Mark Conolly went close to equalising in the 38th minute when he met Will Patching’s corner but the centre-back failed to hit the target as Derry continued to press.

On the last action of the first half the Candystripes had a super chance to restore equality when Jack Byrne was caught attempting to play the ball out of defence.

Derry full-back Ronan Boyce gained possession, and when he played Michael Duffy into a threatening position, the left winger dragged the ball wide of the goal much to the frustration of the home faithful.

Danny Mullen tried his luck from distance during the opening stages of the second half, his powerful effort well held by Pohls.

Coll saved Derry’s bacon with a magnificent sliding challenge to deny Kenny in the 57th minute, Rovers appearing confident and also dangerous on the break.

Connolly had the ball in the net minutes later but he was deemed to be offside, while a later claim for a penalty was denied by referee Damien MacGriath.

However, Mr McGraith saw things differently two minutes into injury time and Patrick Hoban took full advantage having entered the fray as substitute.

DERRY CITY: Maher; Boyce, Connolly, Wisdom, Coll (Robertson, 80); Diallo (Hoban, 65), O’Reilly; McMullan (McEleney, 65), Patching (Patching, 80), Duffy; Mullen (Whelan, 80).

SHAMROCK ROVERS: Phols; Cleary, Lopes, Grace; Farrugia, O’Neill, Watts, Honohan; Byrne (Burke, 65), Mandroiu (Nugent, 86); Kenny (McNulty, 75).

REFEREE: Mr. D. MacGraith (Mayo).

Tonight’s other results – Bohemians 0 Drogheda United 1; Galway United 1 Shelbourne 0; St. Patrick’s Athletic 3 Waterford United 0.