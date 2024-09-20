Jon Rahm’s DP World Tour appeal may not end before Ryder Cup, says Kinnings

Jon Rahm's appeal against fines for joining LIV may not be resolved on time to allow him to play in the Ryder Cup. Photograph: Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Guy Kinnings, the chief executive of the European Tour Group, has conceded a crucial appeals process involving Ryder Cup duo Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton may not be concluded before the event returns next September. Kinnings appears hopeful a deal to unite elite golf can be formalised before then, which in theory would negate the case Rahm and Hatton have against his organisation.

Rahm and Hatton have been heavily fined for playing on the LIV circuit without releases from the DP World, formerly European, Tour. In order to remain eligible for the Ryder Cup, the pair have appealed against the sanctions. They can play in Europe in the meantime.

This backdrop is a messy one for the European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald. Should Rahm and Hatton lose their appeals – as is highly likely, based on precedent – they could be ruled out of Ryder Cup contention. An obvious way around that is to delay the formalities of the challenge until after the US host Europe at Bethpage.

“The lawyers involved will dictate the legal process as to when it gets done,” Kinnings said. “There’s no fixed, set formula to that, and so we’ll just wait and see how long it takes to reach that appeal process. In the interim, the most important thing that we are also doing is continuing to have the ongoing discussions about the future and those may or may not have some impact in that process.

“All I’ve asked them or any other member is work within the rules of the Tour. If you work within the rules of the Tour, you are absolutely welcome at a tournament. I was delighted to see Tyrrell at the Belfry [for the British Masters]. It is fantastic Jon is playing at the Spanish Open. That will make it a better tournament.

“What I’d like to do is have the situation resolved either at appeal or, if things develop in terms of conversations around the future of the game, who knows how things may adapt that. So long as it gets resolved one way or another, doesn’t get in the way of what we want to be doing in terms of playing best tournaments, best schedule as we can, make it as good a Ryder Cup as possible. From my perspective, I’m glad that people are wanting to work within the rules as they currently are.”

Kinnings joined representatives from the PGA Tour, Strategic Sports Group and Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund in New York earlier this month as the various bodies look to piece together a plan which brings a fractured sport back together. Time is of the essence here, though, with golf’s different bodies currently operating on separate paths. “Does it need to happen as soon as possible? 100% and I think everyone recognises that,” Kinnings added. “I think people want to see progress. They all want to get toward a position. We have an opportunity for the game to become united again, to go global but we for sure need to move fast.”