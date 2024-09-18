With less experience but plenty of X-factor, Connacht should be fun to watch this season

Overview

Never mind the financial and socio-economic factors, it never has and never will be easy for Connacht, and the margins are usually quite fine. In finishing seventh in Andy Friend’s final season Connacht won 10 of 18 matches and accumulated 50 points, but in winning just one match less and finishing with 45 points last season, they slipped to 11th under Pete Wilkins and a new coaching ticket.

Even so, it was more the manner in which they fell away that disappointed. In the play-off spots entering the last three rounds, Connacht conceded 80 points away to Munster and Leinster either side of a 16-12 home defeat against a 14-man Stormers.

By contrast, in their last dance under Friend they won away to Ulster in the quarter-finals before firing plenty of shots away to the Stormers in the semi-finals.

Injuries to key men, such as Santiago Cordero, who missed virtually the entire season after an ACL injury in his first training session, Bundee Aki, Mack Hansen and JJ Hanrahan, who had proven a very astute signing, were mitigating factors.

And despite playing some good stuff, Connacht scored 13 tries fewer (51 in 18 games) than in the previous URC campaign and they also leaked 19 tries in four Champions Cup pool matches. This was only partially redeemed by the victory over Pat Lam’s Bristol and an entertaining Challenge Cup Round of 16 win in Pau, before they were knocked out for the second season in a row in Treviso.

Prospects

A huge amount of experience has left with the departure or retirement of half a dozen players who had been part of the squad for six, seven, eight or, in the case of Tiernan O’Halloran, 15 seasons. O’Halloran alone had played 237 games for Connacht, scoring 47 tries, one of which was, of course, in the 2015-16 Pro12 final at Murrayfield against Leinster.

O’Halloran’s retirement leaves Finlay Bealham as the surviving Connacht player from that day (Denis Buckley and Jack Carty were injured) and while their influence may have waned in most cases last season, between them, O’Halloran, Jarrad Butler, Tom Farrell, Gavin Thornbury, Tom Daly and Dominic Robertson-McCoy had played 716 games for Connacht. And whatever about Farrell, the departure of Diarmuid Kilgallen to Munster must also hurt a little.

Connacht's Finlay Bealham in action against Pau. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

Against that, there is understandable excitement over the prospects for three academy products. Scrumhalf Matthew Devine was a key part of the under-20s 2022 Grand Slam, as was 22-year-old winger Chay Mullins. Similarly, the big-carrying 20-year-old Hugh Gavin was a major player in the under-20s successes of the last two seasons as first a winger and then a centre.

Having returned from Rugby Championship duty with the Pumas, Cordero will seem like a new signing. With Hanrahan sidelined until the new year, the acquisition of Josh Ioane looks intriguing. The once-capped All Blacks outhalf played 72 Super Rugby games for the Hurricanes and the Chiefs and brings real heads-up flair with his eye for a break, speed and offloading game. Much will hinge on how he adapts to his new surrounds.

That should be less of an issue for another 29-year-old arrival, Piers O’Conor, from Bristol. The strong-running centre/wing/full-back is athletic, creative, versatile and quick, and just as tellingly provides a vocal presence and leadership in defence.

Add in Hansen, who returned in preseason after being sidelined since New Year’s Day, and Aki, and Connacht should be overflowing with X factor.

At least the qualification threshold for next season’s Champions Cup will be strictly merit-based, ie the top eight will qualify with no ring-fencing for Shield winners.

So, while three of Connacht’s first four games are away, beginning with a trip to Thomond Park to face Munster next Saturday, qualifying for the play-offs and the Champions Cup looks achievable again.

This season, the Challenge Cup offers a better chance of earning a home Round of 16 tie and perhaps more. Indeed, with games against Zebre Parma (home), Perpignan (away), Lyon (home) and Cardiff (away), a first home knock-out tie in Galway since the Champions Cup Round of 16 first leg loss to Leinster three seasons ago is an even more realistic goal.

Whatever happens, as work continues apace on new offices, a new gym and upgrading the stadium, these are exciting times for Connacht. Where all those backline pieces fit into place will be fascinating, but the Dexcom should be a fun watch this season.

One to watch: Matthew Devine

Connacht's Matthew Devine. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

The razor-sharp 22-year-old scrumhalf scored in each of his four starts for the 2022 Under-20 Grand Slam winners and, like Hogan, is of good rugby stock. His eye for a break and the try-line was underlined by a brace in his first competitive start against Zebre last April. Devine’s pace to the breakdown, slick pass, running threat and ability to play at a high tempo looks tailor-made for Connacht. By all accounts too, his feet are firmly rooted and he has a scrumhalf’s trademark feistiness.

Players In

Matthew Devine (promoted from Academy), Hugh Gavin (promoted from Academy), Piers O’Conor (Bristol Bears), Adam McBurney (Edinburgh), David O’Connor (Ealing Trailfinders), Temi Lasisi (Leinster), Ben Murphy (Leinster), Josh Murphy (returning from sabbatical), Chay Mullins (promoted from Academy), Josh Ioane (Chiefs).

Players Out

Diarmuid Kilgallen (Munster), Tiernan O’Halloran (retired), Jarrad Butler (released), Gavin Thornbury (released), Matthew Burke (released), Oran McNulty (released), Tadgh McElroy (released), Michael McDonald (returning to Ulster from season-long loan), Tom Farrell (Munster), Dominic Robertson-McCoy (Aurillac), Tom Daly (Stade Niçois), Oisin Michel (Cornish Pirates).