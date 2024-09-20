Rugby fixtures 2024/2025: Ireland matches and major tournament dates for the season

The 2024-25 rugby season
Saturday, September 14th
Women’s IRFU 150-Year Anniversary Match: Ireland v Australia, Kingspan Stadium (2.30pm).
Friday, September 20th
URC, Round 1: Cardiff v Zebre Parma, Cardiff Arms Park (7.35pm); Edinburgh v Leinster, Hive Stadium (7.35pm).
Does the Emerging Ireland tour actually benefit Irish rugby?
Range of age and experience for Leinster as Jack Conan captains side for URC opener against Edinburgh
Thaakir Abrahams: ‘What Cheslin Kolbe has done is open doors for players like me’
Simon Easterby staying focused on upcoming Emerging Ireland tour
Saturday, September 21st
URC, Round 1: Hollywoodbets Sharks v Emirates Lions, Hollywoodbets Kings Park (3.45pm local time/2.45pm Irish time); Dragons v Ospreys, Rodney Parade (4pm local time/3pm Irish); DHL Stormers v Vodacom Bulls, (TBC January); Munster v Connacht, Thomond Park (5.30pm); Benetton v Scarlets, Stadio Monigo (8.35pm local time/7.35pm Irish); Ulster v Glasgow Warriors, Kingspan Stadium (7.45pm).
Friday, September 27th
URC, Round 2: Glasgow Warriors v Benetton, Scotstoun Stadium (7.35pm); Leinster v Dragons, Aviva Stadium (7.35pm).
Saturday, September 28th
URC, Round 2: Emirates Lions v Ulster, Emirates Airline Park (12.55pm local time/11.55am Irish); Vodacom Bulls v Edinburgh, Loftus Versfeld (3pm local time/2pm Irish); Zebre Parma v Munster, Stadio Lanfranchi (4pm local time/3pm Irish); Scarlets v Cardiff, Parc Y Scarlets (5.15pm); Connacht v Hollywoodbets Sharks, Dexcom Stadium (7.35pm); Ospreys v DHL Stormers, Dunraven Brewery Field (7.35pm).
Sunday, September 29th
WXV 1: USA v England, BC Place, Vancouver (12.30pm local time/8.30pm Irish time); Canada v France, BC Place, Vancouver (3.45pm local time/11.45pm Irish); New Zealand v Ireland, BC Place, Vancouver (7pm local time/3am Irish).
Wednesday, October 2nd
Tour match: The Pumas v Emerging Ireland, Bloemfontein (KO TBC).
Friday, October 4th
URC, Round 3: Scarlets v Connacht, Parc Y Scarlets (7.35pm); Cardiff v Glasgow Warriors, Cardiff Arms Park (7.35pm).
Saturday, October 5th
URC, Round 3: Emirates Lions v Edinburgh, Emirates Airline Park (1.45pm local time/12.45pm Irish); Vodacom Bulls v Ulster, Loftus Versfeld Stadium (4pm local time/3pm Irish); Benetton v Leinster, Stadio Monigo(6.15pm local time/5.15pm Irish); Dragons v Hollywoodbets Sharks, Rodney Parade (5.15pm); Munster v Ospreys, Virgin Media Park (7.35pm); Zebre Parma v DHL Stormers, Stadio Lanfranchi (8.35pm local time/7.35pm Irish).
WXV 1: USA v France, Langley (12.30pm local time/8.30pm Irish); Canada v Ireland, Langley (3.45pm local time/11.45pm Irish).
[ Lions intrigue and lingering heartache make Ireland-England the standout match of the campaign ahead ]
Sunday, October 6th
WXV 1: New Zealand v England, Langley (1pm local time/9pm Irish).
Tour match: Western Force v Emerging Ireland, Bloemfontein (KO TBC).
Wednesday, October 9th
Tour match: The Cheetahs v Emerging Ireland, Bloemfontein (KO TBC).
Friday, October 11th
WXV 1: USA v Ireland, BC Place, Vancouver (12.30pm local time/8.30pm Irish).
URC, Round 4: Glasgow Warriors v Zebre Parma, Scotstoun Stadium (7.35pm).
Saturday, October 12th
WXV 1: New Zealand v France, BC Place, Vancouver (3.45pm local time/11.45pm Irish); Canada v England, BC Place, Vancouver (7pm local time/3am Irish).
URC, Round 4: Benetton v Hollywoodbets Sharks, Stadio Monigo (4pm local tome/3pm Irish); Cardiff v Scarlets, Cardiff Arms Park (3pm); Edinburgh v DHL Stormers, Hive Stadium (5.15pm); Leinster v Munster, Croke Park (5.45pm); Ospreys v Vodacom Bulls, Swansea.com Stadium (7.35pm);
Ulster v Connacht, Kingspan Stadium (8pm).
Sunday, October 13th
URC, Round 4: Dragons v Emirates Lions, Rodney Parade (2.30pm).
Friday, October 18th
URC, Round 5: Scarlets v Vodacom Bulls, Parc Y Scarlets (7.35pm); Ulster v Ospreys, Kingspan Stadium (7.35pm).
Saturday, October 19th
URC, Round 5: Zebre Parma v Emirates Lions, Stadio Lanfranchi (1.30pm local time/12.30pm Irish); Hollywoodbets Sharks v Glasgow Warriors, Hollywoodbets Kings Park (3.45pm local time/2.45pm Irish); DHL Stormers v Munster, DHL Stadium (6pm local time/5pm Irish)); Edinburgh v Cardiff, Hive Stadium (5.15pm); Connacht v Leinster, Dexcom Stadium (7.35pm); Dragons v Benetton, Rodney Parade (7.35pm).
Friday, October 25th
URC, Round 6: Scarlets v Zebre Parma, Parc Y Scarlets (7.35pm); Benetton v Vodacom Bulls, Stadio Monigo (7.35pm).
Saturday, October 26th
URC, Round 6: DHL Stormers v Glasgow Warriors, Danie Craven Stadium (1.45pm local time/12.45pm Irish); Ospreys v Edinburgh, Dunraven Brewery Field (3pm); Hollywoodbets Sharks v Munster, Hollywoodbets Kings Park (3pm); Leinster v Emirates Lions, Aviva Stadium (5.15pm); Connacht v Dragons, Dexcom Stadium (7.35pm); Cardiff v Ulster, Cardiff Arms Park (7.35pm).
Saturday, November 2nd
Autumn Nations Series: England v New Zealand, Twickenham (3.10pm); Scotland v Fiji, Murrayfield (5.40pm).
Friday, November 8th
Autumn Nations Series: Ireland v New Zealand, Aviva Stadium (8.10pm).
Saturday, November 9th
Autumn Nations Series: England v Australia, Twickenham (3.10pm); Italy v Argentina, Stadio Friuli, Udine (6.40pm local time/5.40pm Irish); France v Japan, Stade de France (9.10pm local time/8.10pm Irish).
Sunday, November 10th
Autumn Nations Series: Wales v Fiji, Principality Stadium, (1.40pm). Scotland v South Africa, Murrayfield (4.10pm).
Friday, November 15th
Autumn Nations Series: Ireland v Argentina, Aviva Stadium Dublin (8.10pm).
Saturday, November 16th
Autumn Nations Series: Scotland v Portugal, Murrayfield (3.10pm). England v South Africa, Twickenham (5.40pm). France v New Zealand, Stade de France (9.10pm local/8.10pm Irish).
Sunday, November 17th
Autumn Nations Series: Italy v Georgia, venue TBC (2.40pm local time/1.40pm Irish). Wales v Australia, Principality Stadium (4.10pm).
Friday, November 22nd
Autumn Nations Series: France v Argentina, Stade de France (9.10pm local time/8.10pm Irish).
Saturday, November 23rd
Autumn Nations Series: Ireland v Fiji, Aviva Stadium (3.10pm). Wales v South Africa, Principality Stadium (5.40pm). Italy v New Zealand, Allianz Stadium, Turin (9.10pm local/8.10pm Irish).
Sunday, November 24th
Autumn Nations Series: Scotland v Australia, Murrayfield Stadium, (1.40pm). England v Japan, Twickenham (4.10pm).
Friday, November 29th
URC, Round 7: Glasgow Warriors v Scarlets, Scotstoun Stadium (7.35pm); Ulster v Leinster, Kingspan Stadium (7.35pm).
Saturday, November 30th
Autumn Nations Series: Ireland v Australia, Aviva Stadium (3.10pm).
URC, Round 7: Hollywoodbets Sharks v DHL Stormers, Hollywoodbets Kings Park (5pm local time/3pm); Cardiff v Dragons, Cardiff Arms Park (5.15pm); Connacht v Vodacom Bulls, Dexcom Stadium (5.30pm); Munster v Emirates Lions, Thomond Park (7.35pm); Zebre Parma v Ospreys, Stadio Lanfranchi (8.35pm local time/7.35pm Irish); Edinburgh v Benetton, Hive Stadium (7.35pm).
Friday, December 6th
Champions Cup: Round 1: Bath v Stade Rochelais, The Rec (8pm).
Saturday, December 7th
Champions Cup, Round 1: ASM Clermont Auvergne v Benetton, Stade Marcel-Michelin (2pm local time/1pm Irish); Hollywoodbets Sharks v Exeter Chiefs, Hollywoodbets Kings Park (3pm local time/1pm Irish); Northampton Saints v Castres Olympique, cinch Stadium @ Franklin’s Gardens (3.15pm); DHL Stormers v RC Toulon, Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium (5.15pm local time/3.15pm Irish); Munster v Stade Francais Paris, Thomond Park (5.30pm); Saracens v Vodacom Bulls, StoneX Stadium (5.30pm); Glasgow Warriors v Sale Sharks, Scotstoun Stadium (8pm); Racing 92 v Harlequins, venue TBC (9pm local time/8pm Irish).
Challenge Cup, Round 1: Connacht v Zebre Parma, Dexcom Stadium (8pm).
Sunday, December 8th
Champions Cup, Round 1: Union Bordeaux-Bègles v Leicester Tigers, Stade Chaban-Delmas (2pm local time/1pm Irish); Stade Toulousain v Ulster, Stade Ernest Wallon (4.15pm local time/3.15pm Irish); Bristol Bears v Leinster, Ashton Gate (5.30pm).
Friday, December 13th
Champions Cup, Round 2: Sale Sharks v Racing 92, Salford Community Stadium (8pm); Castres Olympique v Munster, Stade Pierre-Fabre (9pm local time/8pm Irish).
Saturday, December 14th
Champions Cup, Round 2: Vodacom Bulls v Northampton Saints, Loftus Versfeld (3pm local time/1pm Irish). Ulster v Union Bordeaux-Bègles, Kingspan Stadium (3.15pm). Leinster v ASM Clermont Auvergne, Aviva Stadium (5.30pm). Leicester Tigers v Hollywoodbets Sharks, Welford Road (5.30pm); Stade Rochelais v Bristol Bears, Stade Marcel Deflandre (9pm local time/8pm Irish); Harlequins v DHL Stormers, Twickenham Stoop (8pm).
Sunday, December 15th
Champions Cup, Round 2: RC Toulon v Glasgow Warriors, Stade Felix Mayol (2pm local time/1pm Irish); Benetton v Bath, Stadio Monigo (2pm local time/1pm Irish); Stade Francais Paris v Saracens, Stade Jean Bouin (4.15pm local time/3.15pm Irish); Exeter Chiefs v Stade Toulousain, Sandy Park (5.30pm).
Challenge Cup, Round 2: Perpignan v Connacht, Stade Aime Giral (2pm local time/1pm Irish).
Friday, December 20th
URC, Round 8: Ulster v Munster, Kingspan Stadium (7.35pm).
Saturday, December 21st
URC, Round 8: Benetton v Zebre Parma, Stadio Monigo (2pm local time/1pm Irish); DHL Stormers v Emirates Lions, DHL Stadium (3.45pm local time/1.45pm Irish); Hollywoodbets Sharks v Vodacom Bulls, Hollywoodbets Kings Park (6pm local time/4pm Irish); Glasgow Warriors v Edinburgh, Scotstoun Stadium (5.15pm); Ospreys v Scarlets, Swansea.com Stadium (5.15pm); Leinster v Connacht, Aviva Stadium (5.30pm).
Thursday, December 26th
URC, Round 8: Dragons v Cardiff, Rodney Parade (5.15pm).
Friday, December 27th
URC, Round 9: Munster v Leinster, Thomond Park (7.35pm).
Saturday, December 28th
URC, Round 9: DHL Stormers v Hollywoodbets Sharks, DHL Stadium (5pm local time/3pm Irish); Zebre Parma v Benetton, Stadio Lanfranchi (4pm local time/3pm Irish); Edinburgh v Glasgow Warriors, Murrayfield (3pm); Connacht v Ulster, Dexcom Stadium (7.35pm).
Wednesday, January 1st
URC, Round 9: Cardiff v Ospreys, Cardiff Arms Park (3pm); Scarlets v Dragons, Parc Y Scarlets (5.15pm).
Saturday, January 4th
Bateman Cup final.
Friday, January 10th
Champions Cup, Round 3: Glasgow Warriors v Racing 92, Scotstoun Stadium (8pm).
Saturday, January 11th
Champions Cup, Round 3: DHL Stormers v Sale Sharks, DHL Stadium (3pm local time/1pm Irish); Exeter Chiefs v Union Bordeaux-Bègles, Sandy Park (3.15pm); Hollywoodbets Sharks v Stade Toulousain, Hollywoodbets Kings Park (5.15pm local time/3.15pm Irish); Munster v Saracens, Thomond Park (5.30pm); Stade Francais Paris v Northampton Saints, Stade Jean Bouin (6.30pm local time/5.30pm Irish); Leicester Tigers v Ulster, Welford Road (8pm); Castres Olympique v Vodacom Bulls, Stade Pierre-Fabre (9pm local time/8pm).
Challenge Cup, Round 3: Connacht v Lyon, Dexcom Stadium (8pm).
Sunday, January 12th
Champions Cup, Round 3: RC Toulon v Harlequins, Stade Felix Mayol (2pm local time/1pm Irish); Stade Rochelais v Leinster, Stade Marcel Deflandre (4.15pm local/3.15pm Irish time); Bristol Bears v Benetton, Ashton Gate (3.15pm); Bath v ASM Clermont Auvergne, The Rec (5.30pm).
Friday, January 17th
Champions Cup, Round 4: Ulster v Exeter Chiefs, Kingspan Stadium (8pm).
Challenge Cup, Round 4: Cardiff v Connacht, Cardiff Arms Park (8pm).
Saturday, January 18th
Champions Cup, Round 4: Vodacom Bulls v Stade Francais Paris, Loftus Versfeld (3pm local time/1pm Irish); Northampton Saints v Munster, Franklin’s Gardens (3.15pm); ASM Clermont Auvergne v Bristol Bears, Stade Marcel-Michelin (4.15pm local time/3.15pm Irish); Benetton v Stade Rochelais, Stadio Monigo (6.30pm local time/5.30pm Irish); Leinster v Bath, Aviva Stadium (5.30pm); Harlequins v Glasgow Warriors, Twickenham Stoop (8pm); Racing 92 v DHL Stormers, venue TBC (9pm local time/8pm Irish).
Friday, January 24th
URC, Round 10: Glasgow Warriors v Connacht, Scotstoun Stadium (7.35pm); Ospreys v Benetton, Swansea.com Stadium (7.35pm).
Saturday, January 25th
URC, Round 10: Emirates Lions v Vodacom Bulls, Emirates Airline Park (2.45pm local tome/12.45 Irish); Scarlets v Edinburgh, Parc Y Scarlets (3pm); Leinster v DHL Stormers, Aviva Stadium (5pm); Cardiff v Hollywoodbets Sharks, Cardiff Arms Park (5.15pm); Dragons v Munster, Rodney Parade (7.35pm).
Sunday, January 26th
URC, Round 10: Ulster v Zebre Parma, Kingspan Stadium (5.30pm).
Sunday, January 19th
Champions Cup, Round 4: Union Bordeaux-Bègles v Hollywoodbets Sharks, Stade Chaban-Delmas (2pm local time/1pm Irish); Saracens v Castres Olympique, StoneX Stadium (3.15pm); Stade Toulousain v Leicester Tigers, Stade Ernest Wallon (4.15pm local time/3.15pm Irish); Sale Sharks v RC Toulon, Salford Community Stadium (5.30pm).
Thursday, January 30th:
Under-20 Six Nations: Ireland v England (7.45pm).
Friday, January 31st
Six Nations: France v Wales, Stade de France (9.15pm local time/8.15pm Irish time).
Saturday, February 1st
Six Nations: Scotland v Italy, Murrayfield (2.15pm). Ireland v England, Aviva Stadium (4.45pm).
Saturday, February 8th
Six Nations: Italy v Wales, Stadio Olimpico (3.15pm local time/2.15pm Irish). England v France, Twickenham (4.45pm).
Under-20 Six Nations: Scotland v Ireland (7.45pm).
Sunday, February 9th
Six Nations: Scotland v Ireland, Murrayfield (3pm).
Friday, February 14th
URC, Round 11: Edinburgh v Zebre Parma, Hive Stadium (7.35pm); Ospreys v Leinster, Swansea.com Stadium (7.35pm).
Saturday, February 15th
URC, Round 11: Emirates Lions v DHL Stormers, Emirates Airline Park (2.30pm local time/12.30pm); Vodacom Bulls v Hollywoodbets Sharks, Loftus Versfeld Stadium (5pm local time/3pm Irish); Benetton v Ulster, Stadio Monigo (5.15pm); Munster v Scarlets, Thomond Park (5.15pm); Connacht v Cardiff, Dexcom Stadium (7.35pm).
Sunday, February 16th
URC, Round 11: Dragons v Glasgow Warriors, Rodney Parade (2pm).
Friday, February 21st
Under-20 Six Nations: Wales v Ireland (7.45pm).
Saturday, February 22nd
Six Nations: Wales v Ireland, Principality Stadium (2.15pm). England v Scotland, Twickenham (4.45pm).
URC, Round 9: Vodacom Bulls v Emirates Lions, Loftus Versfeld Stadium (2pm local time/12pm Irish).
Sunday, February 23rd
Six Nations: Italy v France, Stadio Olimpico (4pm local time/3pm Irish).
Friday, February 28th
URC, Round 12: Munster v Edinburgh, Virgin Media Park (7.35pm); Zebre Parma v Dragons, Stadio Lanfranchi (8.35pm local time/7.35pm Irish).
Saturday, March 1st
URC, Round 12: Emirates Lions v Hollywoodbets Sharks, Emirates Airline Park (2.30pm local time/12.30pm Irish); Vodacom Bulls v DHL Stormers, Loftus Versfeld Stadium (5pm local time/3pm Irish); Leinster v Cardiff, Aviva Stadium (3pm); Ulster v Scarlets, Kingspan Stadium (5.15pm); Connacht v Benetton, Dexcom Stadium (7.35pm); Glasgow Warriors v Ospreys, Scotstoun Stadium (7.35pm).
Friday, March 7th
Under-20 Six Nations: Ireland v France, Virgin Media Park (8pm).
Saturday, March 8th
Six Nations: Ireland v France, Aviva Stadium (2.15pm). Scotland v Wales, Murrayfield (4.45pm).
Sunday, March 9th
Six Nations: England v Italy, Twickenham (3pm).
Friday, March 14th
Under-20 Six Nations: Italy v Ireland (8.45pm local time/7.45pm Irish).
Saturday, March 15th
Six Nations: Italy v Ireland, Stadio Olimpico (3.15pm local time/2.15pm Irish). Wales v England, Principality Stadium (4.45pm). France v Scotland, Stade de France (8pm).
Friday, March 21st
URC, Round 13: Cardiff v Emirates Lions, Cardiff Arms Park (7.35pm); Glasgow Warriors v Munster, Scotstoun Stadium (7.35pm).
Saturday, March 22nd
URC, Round 13: Hollywoodbets Sharks v Zebre Parma, Hollywoodbets Kings Park (2.45pm local time/12.45pm local time); Benetton v Edinburgh, Stadio Monigo (4pm local time/3pm Irish); Vodacom Bulls v Leinster, Loftus Versfeld Stadium (5pm local time/3pm Irish); Dragons v Ulster, Rodney Parade (5.15pm); Ospreys v Connacht, Swansea.com Stadium (5.15pm); Scarlets v DHL Stormers, Parc Y Scarlets (7.35pm).
Saturday, March 22nd
Women’s Six Nations: Ireland v France (1pm); Scotland vs Wales (4.45pm)
Sunday, March 23rd
Women’s Six Nations: England vs Italy (3pm).
Friday, March 28th
URC, Round 14: Ulster v DHL Stormers, Kingspan Stadium (7.35pm); Edinburgh v Dragons, Hive Stadium (7.35pm).
Saturday, March 29th
Women’s Six Nations: France vs Scotland (1pm); England vs Wales (4.45pm).
URC, Round 14: Vodacom Bulls v Zebre Parma, Loftus Versfeld Stadium (2.45pm local time/12.45pm Irish); Connacht v Munster, Dexcom Stadium (2.30pm); Scarlets v Ospreys, Parc Y Scarlets (3pm); Hollywoodbets Sharks v Leinster, Hollywoodbets Kings Park (7.15pm local time/3.15pm Irish); Benetton v Cardiff, Stadio Monigo (8.35pm local time/7.35pm Irish); Glasgow Warriors v Emirates Lions, Scotstoun Stadium (7.35pm).
Sunday, March 30th
Women’s Six Nations: Italy v Ireland (3pm).
Fri/Sat/Sun, April 4/5/6
Champions Cup, Round of 16. Challenge Cup, round of 16.
Fri/Sat/Sun, April 11/12/13
Champions Cup, Quarter Finals. Challenge Cup, quarter-finals.
Saturday, April 12th
Women’s Six Nations: France v Wales (1.45pm local time/12.45pm Irish); Ireland v England (4.45pm).
Sunday, April 13th
Women’s Six Nations: Scotland v Italy (3pm).
Friday, April 18th
URC, Round 15: Edinburgh v Hollywoodbets Sharks, Hive Stadium (7.35pm).
Saturday, April 19th
Women’s Six Nations: Italy v France (2pm local time/1pm Irish); England v Scotland (4.45pm).
URC, Round 15: Emirates Lions v Benetton, Emirates Airline Park (1.45pm local time/12.45pm Irish); Ospreys v Cardiff, Principality Stadium (3pm); DHL Stormers v Connacht, DHL Stadium (4pm local time/3pm Irish); Munster v Vodacom Bulls, Thomond Park (5.15pm); Dragons v Scarlets, Principality Stadium (5.30pm); Leinster v Ulster, Aviva Stadium (7.35pm); Zebre Parma v Glasgow Warriors, Stadio Lanfranchi (8.35pm local time/7.35pm Irish).
Sunday, April 20th
Women’s Six Nations: Wales v Ireland (3pm).
Friday, April 25th
URC, Round 16: Glasgow Warriors v Vodacom Bulls, Scotstoun Stadium (7.35pm); Cardiff v Munster, Cardiff Arms Park (7.35pm).
Saturday, April 26th
Women’s Six Nations: Scotland v Ireland (12.15pm); Italy v Wales (3.30pm local time/2.30pm Irish); England v France (4.45pm).
URC, Round 16: Emirates Lions v Connacht, Emirates Airline Park (4pm local time/3pm Irish); Ospreys v Dragons, Swansea.com Stadium (3pm); DHL Stormers v Benetton, DHL Stadium (6.15pm local time/5.15 Irish); Scarlets v Leinster, Parc y Scarlets (5.15pm); Ulster v Hollywoodbets Sharks, Kingspan Stadium (7.35pm); Zebre Parma v Edinburgh, Stadio Lanfranchi (7.35pm).
Saturday, April 26th
Women’s Six Nations: Scotland v Ireland (12.15pm); Italy v Wales (3.30pm local time/2.30pm Irish); England v France (4.45pm).
Sunday, April 27th
All-Ireland League women’s and men’s finals, Aviva Stadium.
Fri/Sat/Sun, May 2nd/3rd/4th
Champions Cup, semi-finals.
Friday, May 9th
URC, Round 17: Hollywoodbets Sharks v Ospreys, Hollywoodbets Kings Park (7pm local time/6pm Irish); Munster v Ulster, Thomond Park (7.35pm).
Saturday, May 10th
URC, Round 17: Vodacom Bulls v Cardiff, Loftus Versfeld Stadium (4pm local time/3pm Irish); DHL Stormers v Dragons, DHL Stadium (6.15pm local time/5.15pm Irish); Leinster v Zebre Parma, Aviva Stadium (5.15pm); Benetton v Glasgow Warriors, Stadio Monigo (6.15pm local time/5.15pm Irish); Connacht v Edinburgh, Dexcom Stadium (8.35pm local time/7.35pm Irish).
Sunday, May 11th
URC, Round 17: Emirates Lions v Scarlets, Emirates Airline Park (3pm local time/2pm Irish).
Friday, May 16th
URC, Round 18: DHL Stormers v Cardiff, DHL Stadium (7pm local time/6pm Irish); Edinburgh v Ulster, Hive Stadium (7.35pm); Munster v Benetton, Virgin Media Park (8pm).
Saturday, May 17th
URC, Round 18: Vodacom Bulls v Dragons, Loftus Versfeld Stadium (3pm local time/2pm Irish); Emirates Lions v Ospreys, Emirates Airline Park (5.15pm local time/4.15pm Irish); Zebre Parma v Connacht, Stadio Lanfranchi (6pm local time/5pm Irish); Hollywoodbets Sharks v Scarlets, Hollywoodbets Kings Park (7.30pm local time/6.30pm Irish); Leinster v Glasgow Warriors, Aviva Stadium (7.35pm).
Friday, May 23rd
Challenge Cup final: Principality Stadium, Cardiff.
Saturday, May 24th
Champions Cup final: Principality Stadium, Cardiff.
Fri/Sat/Sun, May 30th/31st/June 1st
URC quarter-finals.
Fri/Sat/Sun, June 6th/7th/8th
URC semi-finals.
Saturday, June 14th
URC final (3pm).
Friday, June 20th
Tour warm-up: British & Irish Lions v Argentina, Aviva Stadium.
Saturday, June 28th
v Western Force, Perth.
Wednesday, July 2nd
v Queensland Reds, Brisbane.
Saturday, July 5th
v NSW Waratahs, Sydney.
Wednesday, July 9th
v ACT Brumbies, Canberra.
Saturday, July 12th
v Invitational AU-NZ, Adelaide.
Saturday, July 19th
v Australia (first Test), Brisbane.
Wednesday, July 22nd
v Melbourne Rebels, Melbourne.
Saturday, July 26th
v Australia (second Test), Melbourne.
Saturday, August 2nd
v Australia (third Test), Sydney.