Mickey Harte cleared of cancer following treatment

Tyrone football manager Mickey Harte has been given the all clear following a 2015 cancer diagnosis.

Harte was diagnosed with bladder cancer in early 2015 and underwent treatment until December 2017, the Examiner reports.

“I got treatment, like chemotherapy, only it was directly into my bladder, it didn’t go through the whole body,” he told the newspaper.

“ But then it wasn’t working the first time around. And then it didn’t work the second time around. I remember being up in Belfast and them telling me there’s a 66 per cent chance of it working the first or second time but after that it goes down to 18 per cent. Thanks be to God though, that third time, it worked. ”

Harte missed one game while he was undergoing treatment – Tyrone’s final leage game of 2015 against Kerry which saw them relegated to Division 2. His team will take on Dublin this Sunday in the All-Ireland football final.