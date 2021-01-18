Leinster secretary hopes some Covid-enforced measures remain in place

Leinster GAA secretary Michael Reynolds has called for the permanent retention of a number of pandemic-enforced measures. Writing in his annual report for 2020, Reynolds makes the point that the difficulties last year created the scope for fixtures solutions that should remain in force.

“Out of adversity comes opportunities. As a result of the pandemic, initiatives were adopted to assist in the playing of our games efficiently within the windows of opportunity.”

As an example he cites how the split season, which was effectively forced on the GAA by circumstances last year progressed from being an outside option to the all but assured way of the future.

“Split season is part of the revolution. It was on the agenda with the possibility of making it to Congress. It will definitely now make Congress with at least a one year trial run - 2020-2021.

“With a positive reaction to date, the split season concept is accepted as a done deal. The club is fundamental to our association. The corollary is to ensure that adult teams (in particular) remain in their respective championships as late into the summer that is practical.”

Another element of the 2020 improvisations that Reynolds advocates is the benefit to fixture-making of hugely reducing the number of replays.

“Ultimately, fixture certainty and replays are incompatible. I hope that with the exception perhaps of All-Ireland senior finals (Tier 1) that all knockout games will finish on the day.

“To the credit of clubs and counties there was a total acceptance of the emergency powers implemented by Coiste Bainistí (Management Committee). An opportunity was grasped - all knock-out games finish on the day. In normal circumstances, it would have been difficult to have such a revolution accepted and it is a revolution.

“Over the past few years, fixture ‘certainty’ became the buzzword. A number of initiatives were put in place to assist in providing fixture certainty and to provide the opportunity of having more games (not necessarily more competitions at the same level) - master fixture plan(s) both inter-county and club, adult and juvenile, age bands (which, in my view, should be reduced at least for some juvenile competitions), the decoupling of U17 and adult, extra-time the first day in knockout and finishing on the day.

“All of the above are positives in our quest for fixture certainty - a certainty that is of absolute benefit to our players and they deserve that certainty. The separation of under-17 from adult is the initiative that has done the most to assist in fixture certainty.”