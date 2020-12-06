Croke Park venue switch led to TV blackout of women’s semi-final

A frozen pitch at Parnell Park on Sunday morning caused the All-Ireland women’s football semi-final between Cork and Galway to be switched to Croke Park, resulting in Galway having just 10 minutes to warm up for the game and TG4 being unable to show their planned live television coverage.

The Cork panel had stayed in Dublin on Saturday night, so were less impacted by the venue switch, but Galway were travelling on the day, the Ladies Gaelic Football Association contacting them at 10:53am, by which time they had reached Kinnegad, to let them know of the issue with Parnell Park.

“A morning pitch inspection deemed the original venue unplayable due to severe frost,” said the LGFA in their statement on Sunday’s events. “The decision to move the game from Parnell Park, therefore, was made in the interests of player safety. A request to accommodate the fixture at Croke Park was made to the GAA at 10.20am, and the LGFA was informed at 11.0am that the game could be played there.

“We were acutely aware that Galway were travelling at the time, and they were informed that the LGFA had contacted Croke Park in relation to a potential venue and time change. Galway were informed, once confirmation was forthcoming from Croke Park, at 11am, that they should proceed to the venue, for a 1.0pm throw-in.” The game had originally been scheduled for 1.30.

“The 1pm throw-in time was scheduled due to the fact that a result on the day was required, with extra-time and 30m kicks a possibility. While recognising that a change of venue and time was not ideal, the alternative was to postpone the game. The health and safety of our players was to the forefront in the LGFA’s decision to proceed at Croke Park. The game got underway at 1.10pm, to afford both teams an extra ten minutes to prepare. The LGFA regrets that the game was not available to viewers, despite concerted efforts to secure live coverage.”

TG4 stated that “every effort was made to show the game live” but that “it was not possible with the last minute venue change and streaming facilities were not available”. RTÉ and Sky cameras were present in Croke Park for the men’s Mayo v Tipperary game, which threw-in at 3.30, but neither broadcaster was in a position to show the women’s semi-final live.

TG4 will show highlights of the game, which Cork won by 2-17 to 0-13 to set up a December 20th final meeting with defending champions Dublin, at 8.0pm on Monday evening.