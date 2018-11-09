Anthony Cunningham ratified as new Roscommon manager

Former Galway hurling manager replaces Kevin McStay who stepped down

Updated: about an hour ago

Anthony Cunningham is the new Roscommon football manager. Photograph: Inpho

Anthony Cunningham is the new Roscommon football manager. Photograph: Inpho

 

Roscommon, the last senior football intercounty team to name a manager for the 2019 season, have announced that Anthony Cunningham has been ratified as Kevin McStay’s replacement.

McStay stepped down from the role in early September, and while Armagh native and former Louth manager Aidan O’Rourke was the preferred nomination last month, he withdrew before his name was put to the clubs for ratification.

Players and supporters in the county were in favour of a manager from inside of the county, and while Cunningham was a two time All-Ireland winner with the Galway hurlers, he is a long-time resident of Kiltoom in south Roscommon.

He previously managed his adopted county’s hurling team, and his local club St Brigid’s - winning the Connacht title in 2006, and kickstarting their dominance of the county and indeed province.

He also managed nearby Westmeath club Garrycastle to an All-Ireland club final in 2012, and after a successful stint with the Galway Under-21 hurlers he managed their senior team from 2011 until 2016 reaching two All-Ireland finals.

Since then he’s worked as a coach with the Laois footballers, and last year was Pat Gilroy’s coach with the Dublin senior hurlers. After Mattie Kenny was named as Gilroy’s successor a week ago, Cunningham became available for the Roscommon position which he has taken on a two year term, with the option of a third.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.