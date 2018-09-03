Dublin homecoming: Rousing welcome for victorious ‘Blues Brothers’

Jim Gavin is an accomplished aviator who knows the sky is the limit. Having piloted the Dublin jet even closer to the blue heavens by securing four All-Ireland football titles in a row, who knows what other glorious feats he and his talented crew are capable of?

That’s a debate for another day but last night was a time for the denizens of Dublin to give thanks and praise for the epic achievements of this unique team.

On Monday, thousands of the sky-blue faithful converged on the city’s Smithfield plaza to pay homage to Gavin and his men after another successful mission to hold onto Sam Maguire. Often flighty and sometimes disappearing for years, Sam seems to have settled since 2015 with the Dubs after they beat off ferocious challenges from the men of Mayo and Kerry.

Sam’s new commitment was even more evident on Sunday when, after a brief flirtation with Tyrone in the first quarter, he turned his back on the Ulster men and returned to the grateful embrace of the ‘Blues Brothers’.

Thousands of delirious Dubs travelled from all over the city and county to congratulate their heroes at the special homecoming event organised by Dublin Lord Mayor Nial Ring and Dublin City Council.

Although best known for its horse fairs, it was human thoroughbreds who were on display on the Smithfield stage, their talents honed on playing fields of clubs like Ballymun Kickhams, Na Fianna, Parnells, Kilmacud Crokes, Clontarf, Cuala, Castleknock, Raheny, Templeogue-Synge Street and Whitehall Colmcilles.

Master of ceremonies Marty Morrissey introduced the players as the “greatest team in Ireland” and then spent much of his time trying to elicit the secret of Dublin’s success.

Many of the players put it down to what Brian Fenton summed up as a “genuine friendship” and a deep social bond between them all. There was great camaraderie and the bond was more like that between club mates, Dean Rock declared.

Andrew McGowan may have sent a chill up the spines of other county teams when he enthused: “Days like yesterday, you just want it every year.”

Philly McMahon spoke of the pride the team took in wearing the Dublin jersey but insisted the children whom the team visited earlier in Crumlin Children’s Hospital are “the real heroes”.

“We only play a sport,” he said.

Rousing rendition

Kevin McManamon won thunderous applause for a rousing rendition of The Auld Triangle and even promised – or threatened – to bring out an album. The crowd also joined in singing Happy Birthday to Eoin Murchan, one of the new kids on the Dublin block, who turned 22 last week.

An exhausted-looking-but-smiling Jim Gavin spoke warmly of the strong bond between the players.

“They are such a humble, hardworking and honest group of men, we should be very proud of them,” he said to roars of approval.

Always with an eye to the future, Gavin finished with a call to all the wide-eyed blue-shirted boys and girls in the crowd and get out there and join their clubs.

The evening ended with the squad and crowd joining in a resounding version of The Fields of Athenry. When that was over, the crowd, reluctant to leave, resumed their own familiar anthem, “Come On You Boys In Blue”.

Colm Humphries, accompanied by his partner Laura Fitzpatick and dog Fergie in a sky blue coat, travelled in from Clonsilla.

This Dublin team is “the best ever”, Colm insisted, while Laura, who celebrated her 30th birthday on Sunday, said the Dublin victory “made it extra special”.

Shauna Morgan, an “out-and-out Dub from Coolock” proudly displaying her signed Dublin jersey, came with her partner Geordie Haverty from Blanchardstown. She was at the match and said: “Tears came to my eyes at the end.”

A wheelchair user, Shauna said she has met several of the team before and they were “very nice lads”. Geordie had no doubts about the future. “They’ll get five in a row,” he said with conviction.