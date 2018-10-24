Conor Lehane says condensed championship has little impact on club ties

Midleton clubman still prefers the new format, particularly the round-robin phase in Munster
Cork’s Conor Lehane is put under pressure by Seán Finn and Darragh O’Donovan of Limerick during the All-Ireland semi-final at Croke Park. Photograph: Inpho

Cork’s Conor Lehane is put under pressure by Seán Finn and Darragh O’Donovan of Limerick during the All-Ireland semi-final at Croke Park. Photograph: Inpho

 

Condensing the championship has had minimal impact on club fixtures, according to Cork hurler Conor Lehane, whose Midleton team is one of the first clubs into provincial action in Munster in Sunday’s quarter-final against Ballygunner.

“It hasn’t changed that much,” says Lehane, “we still had our first club game at the end of April, or something like that, and lads who mightn’t be invited in have a nearly four-month gap, as we didn’t play until September.

“That’s because Cork went a bit further but that’s a new season and a new year and it’s very unfair. But it’s a hard to try and figure it out.”

Midleton in fact lost the Cork final to east Cork divisional side Imokily earlier this month, but progressed nonetheless as club representatives: Lehane still prefers the condensed championship, particularly the round-robin phase in Munster, even if the club campaign remains the same.

“Nah more games definitely, and the games were a lot better this year. And less training. I noticed we ended up training way more than we played games (before), and it’s nearly more draining, If you lose it’s back training again, and four or five more sessions until the next game. You’d end up three or four championships games for 70, 80 training sessions.”

Still Lehane rejects the suggestion the added games may have ultimately cost Cork, as they appeared to run out of legs in the All-Ireland semi-final loss to Limerick, in extra-time: “Looking at the result, and the way it went, you might say we got ‘gassed’. But looking at it again, for Limerick too, one could have won or lost by way more, just decisions made by the ref, or mistakes by each team.

“Misses we had in the first half, easy chances, even Nicky (Quaid’s) save, an unbelievable save, that could have been a goal and no one would have talked about legs yet. If you prepare well in advance, it’s not about legs.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.