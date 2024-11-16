GAA previews: Loughmore throw down gauntlet to fancied Ballygunner

Saturday

Ulster Club SHC semi-final: Ruairí Óg Cushendall (Antrim) v Slaughtneil (Derry), Box-It Athletic Grounds, 7.15 – Slaughtneil haven’t won Ulster for three years now although they have contested the past two finals and lost narrowly. It’s a claustrophobic championship. Cushendall won Antrim by a point after extra time, which they also had to endure against Portaferry in last year’s semi-final but the champions have the wherewithal to advance. Verdict: Cushendall

Ulster Club SFC quarter-final: Erne Gaels (Fermanagh) v Scotstown (Monaghan), Brewster Park, 5.0 – Postponed by a bereavement in Erne Gaels, this is a tough first outing for the Belleek club who won a first Fermanagh title since 1981. Scotstown haven’t been humming despite retaining their title. Darren Hughes is still making his way back to full fitness after a bad injury although he remains as cussed as ever. Overall, the Monaghan champions don’t appear at the level that defeated Kilcoo last year but maybe they can pick it up as they progress, which should happen. Verdict: Scotstown

Darren Hughes: vastly experienced Monaghan man an important figure for Scotstown. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Sunday

Munster club SHC semi-finals

Sarsfields (Cork) v Feakle (Clare), Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 3.15 [Live, TG4] – Feakle have had a decent interval to recover from the blast of winning a first Clare title since 1988. The reasons why they stormed the county as outsiders – balanced quality from Clare All Star nominee Eibhear Quilligan in goal through Young Hurler of the Year, Adam Hogan in defence and up to the Canon Hamilton’s outstanding forward, Shane McGrath – are the same factors which should bring them victory here. Sars arrive as beaten Cork finalists, as the Imokilly team that dethroned them is a divisional side. Suspicion that their needle has been in the red hardened when they lost a six-point lead and were run out of it in the second half. Verdict: Feakle

Ballygunner (Waterford) v Loughmore-Castleiney (Tipperary), Walsh Park, 1.15 [Live, TG4] – Ballygunner cast a long shadow even at this stage of the championship with the teams that most recently beat them in All-Ireland semi-finals – the past two champions, St Thomas and Ballyhale Shamrocks – no longer in the championship. The quarter-final win over Doon was hard assembled and swung on a brilliant save by the invaluable Stephen O’Keeffe but some typically quicksilver scoring from Dessie Hutchinson and Patrick Fitzgerald pushed the score beyond the new Limerick champions. It was the Waterford champions’ first outing in nine weeks since the county final and they should be sharper here. But Loughmore are a serious challenge. John Meagher is rumoured to be near a return from injury, which would strengthen the team, which lost the McGrath brothers, Noel and John, to contentious red cards when the teams last met in 2021. Without those dismissals, the Gunners would have been in trouble. They will be ready for the Tipp champions and their firepower makes them deserved favourites but the extreme odds-on price is a distortion. Verdict: Ballygunner

Loughmore-Castleiney's John Meagher is thought to be on the road to full fitness. Photograph: Lorraine O'Sullivan/Inpho

Leinster club SHC quarter-finals

Na Fianna (Dublin) v Clough Ballacolla (Laois), Parnell Park, 3.0 – Na Fianna were blessed in the Dublin final but they have a facility for scoring goals. The Laois champions have impacted on this championship and with Stephen Maher in shooting form, they have a chance. The Dubliners however have the experience of last year as well as the return of Dónal Burke, who missed the campaign. Verdict: Na Fianna

St Mullins (Carlow) v Kilcormac-Killoughey (Offaly), Netwatch Cullen Park, 2.30 – Again, St Mullins have been to a Leinster final but the youthful talent at Kilcormac’s disposal makes them hot favourites. Verdict: Kilcormac-Killoughey

Naas (Kildare) v St Martin’s (Wexford), Cedral St Conleth’s Park, 2.0 – Naas hurlers will look to pick up after the footballers’ disappointment. They have had some excellent displays in Leinster in recent years whereas Wexford clubs have not. But the restructured county championship means that Martin’s are well run in for a change, just a fortnight after their county final. They were impressive enough and can upset the cart here. Verdict: St Martin’s

Castletown Geoghegan (Westmeath) v Thomastown (Kilkenny), TEG Cusack Park, 1.30 – Thomastown have the useful experience of last season’s intermediate campaign to keep them on track. Their opponents put up a good score in the Westmeath final – David O’Brien helping himself to 1-5 from play – but the Kilkenny champions hit hard and the Donnellys up front are a menace. Verdict: Thomastown

Keelan Cawley: the retired Sligo veteran brings a wealth of experience to Coolera-Strandhill. Photograph: Juan Gasparini/Inpho

Connacht club SFC semi-finals

Coolera-Strandhill (Sligo) v Ballina Stephenites (Mayo), Markievicz Park, 1.30 – The Sligo champions, back in the province after retaining their title, have some decent performers. Niall Murphy is the attacking inspiration and now retired county veteran Keelan Cawley brings further quality. They have yet to win a Connacht match and are up against it against the back-to-back Mayo champions, who have impressed so far. Verdict: Ballina

Mohill (Leitrim) v Pádraig Pearses (Roscommon), Carrick-on-Shannon, 1.30 – Pearses staged a first-half blitz in Tuam from which hot favourites Corofin never fully recovered. It was as impressive in its way as St Brigid’s had been last year in also dismantling the former All-Ireland champions. Mohill had to scrap to hang on to their Leitrim title – on penalties – and it’s very hard to see beyond Pearses. Verdict: Pádraig Pearses

Leinster club SFC quarter-final: St Loman’s (Westmeath) v Castletown Liam Mellows (Wexford), Lakepoint Park, Mullingar, 3.30 – The match that became a major problem for Leinster Council on account of Castletown’s dual commitments, finally gets off the blocks. In the to-ing and fro-ing, sight has been lost of how impressive Loman’s were in whacking Dunshaughlin in the quarter-final. Castletown are battlers, though, surviving an injury to joint-captain Liam Coleman, the sending-off of Jonathan Bealin, foul conditions and Gusserane to land the county title. Verdict: St Loman’s