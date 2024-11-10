Ulster SFC quarter-final: Ruthless Errigal Ciarán power past Cargin in Belfast

Errigal Ciarán's Joe Oguz celebrates scoring a point during the Ulster SFC quarter-final against Cargin at Corrigan Park in Belfast. Photograph: Leah Scholes/Inpho

Ulster SFC quarter-final: Cargin (Antrim) 0-9 Errigal Ciarán (Tyrone) 0-17

Errigal Ciarán are back in Ulster’s last four for the first time in 12 years after a dominant and ruthless demolition of Cargin at Corrigan Park in Belfast.

The Canavan brothers, Darragh and Ruairí, sparkled up front, but they had support from many others ready to lighten the load, with 10 different players on the scoreboard.

The Antrim champions were unable to go anywhere near to matching the potency of their visitors from Tyrone, relying heavily on place kicker Tomás McCann to keep them in the game.

In truth, they were never in contention, as Errigal had three points and a rash of wides on the board before Cargin got their opening score, a point from play by goalkeeper John McNabb in the 16th minute.

READ MORE

The Tyrone men, with Tommy Canavan knocking over a couple of frees, followed by scores from Ruairí Canavan and Ben McDonnell, were in total control, but their wastefulness allowed their opponents to close the gap to a point through Seán O’Neill.

However, with McDonnell and Joe Oguz dominant around the middle, they stepped up the attacking tempo in the final 10 minutes, outscoring their opponents by six points to one.

Ruairí and Darragh Canavan, Peter Óg McCartan, Oguz and Tiarnan Colhoun all sent over scores to send them in at the break with a 0-10 to 0-4 advantage.

Errigal Ciarán's Dermot Morrow celebrates scoring a point with Ruairí Canavan. Photograph: Leah Scholes/Inpho

With the wind at their backs in the second half, Cargin went route one, pushing Mick McCann up front, but Errigal had the men to repel the aerial bombardment in Ben McDonnell and Odhrán Robinson.

They managed just a McCann free in the third quarter, despite the strong pressing of Jamie Gribbin, James Laverty and Pat Shivers.

A McCann free, followed by a 45, brought the Saffron champions to within six points, but Errigal had more in the tank.

They finished strongly, with Peter Harte running the show around the middle and McDonnell getting up and down the field with boundless energy.

Substitutes Mark Kavanagh and Ronan McRory chipped in with points, as did Ciarán McGinley and Ruairí Canavan, as Errigal Ciarán cruised home.

CARGIN: J McNabb (0-1); K O’Boyle, K McShane, R Gribbin (0-1); J Crozier, S O’Neill (0-1), J Gribbin; M McCann, J Carron; D Johnston, T McCann (0-6, 5f, 1 45), J Laverty; C Johnston, E Quinn, P Shivers.

Subs: P McCann for Johnston, B Kelly for Crozier (both h-t) C Johnston for Quinn (36 mins), R Devlin for Kelly (46), T Shivers for Johnston (50).

ERRIGAL CIARÁN: D McAnenly; Cormac Quinn, A McCrory, N Kelly; T Colhoun (0-1), B McDonnell (0-1), P Óg McCartan (0-1); O Robinson, J Oguz (0-2); C McGinley (0-2), P Harte, P Traynor; T Canavan (0-2, 2f), D Canavan (0-2), R Canavan (0-4, 3f).

Subs: Ciarán Quinn for Traynor (45 mins), M Kavanagh (0-1) for Traynor (46), E Kelly for Robinson (50), P McGirr for T Canavan (50), R McRory (0-1) for D Canavan (56).

Referee: M McNally (Monaghan).