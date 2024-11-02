GAA previews: County finals wrap up, as provincials swing into action

Saturday

Ulster Club SFC first round

Errigal Ciaran (Tyrone) v St Eunans (Donegal), Healy Park, 7.15pm: Errigal will be one of the clubs whose appetite will have been sharpened by the defeat of All-Ireland champions Glen. They edged holders Trillick, thanks to a fine performance by Ruairi Canavan and will be favourites given the poor record of Donegal champions. In a way, Eunans exemplify it with hardly anything to show for eight Ulster outings in the past 25 years.

Verdict: Errigal Ciaran

Fermanagh SFC final replay

Enniskillen Gaels v Erne Gaels, Brewster Park, 5pm: Erne will have to bury the idea that their chance is gone, having been pegged back in a fraught encounter. The Kelms, Ultan and Aogán, were in excellent form for Erne but can they overturn the odds again?

Verdict: Enniskillen Gaels

Westmeath SHC final refixture

Castletown Geoghegan v Lough Lene Gaels, Cusack Park, Mullingar, 2pm: A late postponement last week. Sentiment will root for the distinguished Tommy Doyle to pick up a medal but Castletown are odds-on to extend Lough Lene Gaels’ 22-year wait for a county title even though they lost to them in last year’s semi-final.

Verdict: Castletown Geoghegan

Sunday

Munster SHC first round

Doon (Limerick) v Ballygunner (Waterford), Gaelic Grounds, 4pm: Ballygunner’s affronted reaction to being mildly doubted before the Waterford final comes hand in hand with an acknowledgment that they hadn’t always been at their best this season. The demolition of Abbeyside was their best performance of the championship with radiant contributions from Pauric Mahony, inevitably Dessie Hutchinson and Conor Sheahan. Yet again they have to travel to Limerick (third year running) to take on the local champions. It’s not Na Piarsaigh though, as the recent perennials were pipped by Doon. The new champions have plenty of quality – Adam English was sensational in the county final – but to process a first title and get ready to challenge the champions in the space of a week looks a tall order.

Ballygunner’s Peter Hogan during the 2023 Munster Senior Club Hurling final against Clonlara. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Verdict: Ballygunner

Leinster Club SFC first round

Dunshaughlin (Meath) v St Lomans (Westmeath), Páirc Tailteann, 1.30pm: Dunshaughlin are a rising team of young players, of whom only Matthew Costello has a profile. They did well to win in Meath but now face a practised team in Loman’s, who have experience as well as marquee players and should have a Leinster title by now.

Verdict: St Lomans

St Mary’s Ardee (Louth) v Abbeylara (Longford), Páirc Mhuire, Ardee, 1.45pm: A feisty but unavailing display last year against eventual champions Kilmacud gives Ardee the materials to advance against surprise Longford winners Abbeylara.

Verdict: St Mary’s Ardee

Portarlington (Laois) v Tinahely (Wicklow), O’Moore Park, 2.30pm: Matthew McGing shot the lights out for Tinahely as they launched a seismic comeback, punishing Baltinglass for trying to see out the game, and claimed a first title since 1984, but they are facing accomplished champions. Port won a fourth Laois crown in five years and are unlikely to take backwards steps.

Verdict: Portarlington

Limerick SFC final

Fr Casey’s v Adare, Mick Neville Park, 4pm: Having lost the last three finals to Newcastle West, Adare avenged themselves on the champions in the semi-finals and are marginal favourites to defeat the Abbeyfeale club, back in the final for the first time in 15 years.

Verdict: Adare

Sligo SFC final replay

Coolera-Strandhill v St Molaise Gaels, Markievicz Park, 1.30pm: Controversial ending to the drawn match when St Molaise got pulled for not going direct from a late free. They hadn’t helped themselves by going scoreless for the last 20 minutes. Coolera had the nous to get to a replay and may not leave it as late this time.

Verdict: Coolera-Strandhill

Kildare SHC final

Maynooth v Naas, St Conleth’s Park, 2pm: Naas are on the trail of six-in-a-row and a fourth successive double after the footballers’ latest success last weekend. Maynooth are unlikely to stall the juggernaut.

Verdict: Naas

Wexford SHC final

St Martin’s v St Anne’s Rathangan, Wexford Park, 2pm: Martin’s were winners when the clubs last met in the final and they contested the final two years ago, against Ferns but with the considerable handicap of the O’Connors, Rory and Jack, being injured. They looked formidable in the semi-final, getting the better of champions Naomh Éanna, whereas St Anne’s won a dour and scrappy match against another recent champion club, Shelmaliers. A haul of 0-14 is unlikely to bring home the Bowe Cup but there hasn’t been much between the teams in recent contests. Five years ago, the final was decided by two points and their quarter-final in 2022 had to go to penalties before Martin’s won. However, St Anne’s are short defensive linchpin Brian Kavanagh.

Verdict: St Martin’s