GAA county final previews: A busy weekend of deciders in hotly contested club championships

Saturday

FOOTBALL

Carlow final replay

Rathvilly v Palatine, Netwatch Cullen Park, 6.0 – Rathvilly were unlucky and lucky in equal measure in the drawn match. Concession of a haphazard, late goal threatened defeat but points from the impressive Eric Molloy and Liam Gavin forced the replay. Former intercounty hurling referee Paud O’Dwyer is one of Palatine’s mentors and he will be looking for an improved performance. Verdict: Rathvilly

Leitrim final replay

Ballinamore Seán O’Heslins v Mohill, Ballinamore, 4.0 – Another late salvage operation came to the rescue of defending champions Mohill last week when Matthew Murphy came up with the equaliser. Ballinamore gave a decent account of themselves and will be disappointed not to have made it count the last day. Ballinamore won the last final between them in 2021 but Mohill can balance the books. Verdict: Mohill

HURLING

Mayo final

Tooreen v Ballyhaunis, Adrian Freeman Park, 4.0 – A fifth successive final between the teams; Tooreen have won the last three and, after a powerplay semi-final, are likely to add a fourth. Verdict: Tooreen

Sunday

FOOTBALL

Antrim final

Roger Casements Portglenone v Erin’s Own Cargin, Corrigan Park, 3.0 – Cargin are in pursuit of a third successive Antrim title whereas Portglenone have yet to win one. The underdogs broke through their own personal barrier by winning a semi-final at the fifth attempt. They are on the up but unlikely to dethrone the champions, notwithstanding the latter’s bizarre semi-final against St Brigid’s, which went scoreless for 26 minutes. Verdict: Cargin

READ MORE

Donegal final

St Eunan’s Letterkenny v Dungloe, MacCumhaill Park, Ballybofey, 4.0 – Dessie Gallagher’s surprise contenders Dungloe are in their first final in 60 years, hoping for a first title in 66. They are up against gnarly opponents but won’t be outmuscled. It is difficult to see past Eunan’s, however, who have beaten the champions of the past six years, Gaoth Dobhair and Naomh Conaill, on the way to the final. They have a high-quality playing roster and their greater experience and scoring power gives them the advantage. Verdict: St Eunan’s

Down final

Burren St Mary’s v Kilcoo, Páirc Esler, 3.0 – The indefatigable Kilcoo are back in the county final, their sixth in a row – none of which they have lost – and since breaking through in 2009, they have won 12 out of 15 titles. Burren were the one team to beat them in a final along the way, six years ago, but have equally lost five finals to this weekend’s opponents, including two of the last three. They are, however, fast and have some good players but they were lucky to win the semi-final and need more consistency to stop the juggernaut. Verdict: Kilcoo

Laois final

Portarlington v Portlaoise, Laois Hire O’Moore Park, 4.0 – You have to go back to 2006 to find a final not featuring either of this pair. Portarlington have strengthened for the latter stages by recalling Paddy Sullivan and Colm Murphy, who are commuting from abroad. Portlaoise, without a title since 2019, may have the greater edge. Verdict: Portlaoise

Longford final

Abbeylara v Colmcille, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, 4.0 – Colmcille, champions two years ago, are the more seasoned outfit but Abbeylara, being guided by former Roscommon and St Brigid’s firestarter Frankie Dolan, haven’t won a title since 2006 and have the potential to win. Verdict: Abbeylara

Offaly final

Tullamore v Ferbane, Glenisk O’Connor Park, 4.0 – Champions Tullamore face last year’s finalists Ferbane, who they beat 12 months ago in a dismally low-scoring encounter. It was a game not helped by conditions, but Tullamore were simply better. Verdict: Tullamore

Westmeath final

St Loman’s v The Downs, TEG Cusack Park, 3.30 – They’ve shared the last four titles and are neck-and-neck in the roll of honour but Loman’s are champions and can go back-to-back. Verdict: St Loman’s

HURLING

London final

St Gabriel’s v Robert Emmetts, McGovern Park, 2.30 – After last season’s lawyer-fest, this year’s meeting is a straightforward contest on the pitch. Gabriel’s can avenge the semi-final defeat of 12 months ago. Verdict: St Gabriel’s

Meath final

Trim v Ratoath, Páirc Tailteann, 3.0 – Trim could go level at the top of the roll of honour with a 29th title here, whereas Ratoath are looking to add a second title to the one they won in 1963. Verdict: Trim

Tipperary final

Loughmore-Castleiney v Toomevara, FBD Semple Stadium, 3.45 (Live on TG4) – Long ago it never looked likely that Toomevara would be a novelty in a county final but they haven’t won a title since 2008 when in the heyday of the Dunnes – Ken is managing the team now – the club won 11 championships and lost just one final, in 1996.

Their opponents have created their own legend through dual exploits and are back in the football final as well. Eamonn Kelly, formerly in charge of Offaly, Laois and Kerry, took the reins as Loughmore have gone outside the club for a manager for a change.

Their defeat of last year’s finalists Thurles was a statement victory in a low-scoring semi-final blighted by poor weather and with the familiar strengths of the McGrath brothers and Ciarán Connolly at centrefield on display.

Toomevara won the other semi-final against Moycarkey, who had ended champions Kiladangan’s defence of the title, with Darragh McCarthy starring. If he gives another such performance, Toome have a chance, as Loughmore labour a bit to get goals. Verdict: Loughmore-Castleiney