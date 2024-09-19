Champions Armagh lead the way in All-Stars nominations, with Barry McCambridge up for Footballer of the Year

Armagh’s Barry McCambridge celebrates scoring the first goal of the game. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

All-Ireland senior football champions Armagh lead the way on the 45-strong list of nominations for the 2024 PwC All Stars, with 11 Orchard County players included.

Beaten finalists Galway have been recognised with eight nominations while Ulster champions Donegal have received seven.

There are a total of 10 counties represented on the list, with Kerry (4), Dublin (4), Louth (4), Tyrone (2), Mayo (2), Roscommon (2), and Cork (1) completing the 45.

The shortlist for Footballer of the Year is comprised of Armagh’s Barry McCambridge, and Galway duo Paul Conroy and John Maher.

The Young Footballer of the Year nominees are Armagh’s Oisín Conaty, Galway’s Johnny McGrath, and Donegal’s Ciarán Moore.

It is a record number of inclusions for Armagh, when they won their only previous Sam Maguire in 2002 they received nine nominations. They also received nine in 2003 when they lost the final to Tyrone. In 1977, after losing the decider to Dublin, they received 10 nominations but it was a much different scheme then with over 90 players nominated at that time.

Armagh’s last All Star was Ronan Clarke in 2008. The Orchard County are certain to add new names when the 2024 All-Star team is confirmed at the end of October.

Armagh goalkeeper Blaine Hughes will be hoping to win his first individual award, but he faces a tough challenge for the position from Tyrone’s Niall Morgan and Donegal’s Shaun Patton.

The trio edged out Galway’s Connor Gleeson and Kerry’s Shane Ryan in the battle for a nomination. Hughes had a stellar season between the posts for Armagh but Morgan and Patton were both exceptional for their respective sides as well.

Galway’s Paul Conroy scores the first goal of the game. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Patton’s long, accurate deliveries over the top of opposition high presses was a real weapon for Donegal in their march to Ulster glory, while Morgan continued to evolve the goalkeeping role with hugely impactful and purposeful outfield forays.

Armagh have four players included among the 18 defensive nominees – McCambridge, Aaron McKay, Paddy Burns and Aidan Forker, but Tiernan Kelly misses out.

Donegal also have four players nominated in defence – Brendan McCole, Caolan McGonagle and the marauding duo of Peadar Mogan and Ryan McHugh.

Johnny McGrath, Dylan McHugh and Liam Silke are Galway’s representatives in defence but there is no place for Jack Glynn, Seán Fitzgerald or Seán Mulkerrin.

Louth’s progress to a first ever All-Ireland quarter-final has been acknowledged with four nominations, two of which are in defence – Donal McKenny and the ball-carrying Craig Lennon.

Seán Bugler is Dublin’s only defensive nominee. Four is Dublin’s lowest number of nominations since 2010, and in terms of Leinster it is the first time since 2008 they are not out on their own as the best represented team on the list from the province.

On that occasion, Wexford (4) had more nominations than Dublin (3). This season, Dublin and Louth are tied with four nominations each.

Galway's John Maher comes up against Conor Turbitt and Rian O'Neill of Armagh. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

There is no Derry player among the nominees, despite the Oak Leaf side claiming the National League title this season. Eoin McEvoy would have been viewed as a strong contender for a place among the 18 defenders, but the Derry player did not make the cut.

One of the most interesting aspects of the midfield nominations is the absence of Maher from the sextet.

Given his versatility during the season, during which the Galway player roamed throughout the middle third and carried an attacking threat going forward, the selectors have instead opted to nominate Maher in the forwards.

He could yet be selected in midfield when the committee sit down to pick the final 15 but Maher has been nominated as a forward.

There is also no place for Kerry’s Diarmuid O’Connor at midfield, Derry’s Conor Glass or Cork’s Colm O’Callaghan.

However, Louth’s Tommy Durnin is nominated alongside Armagh pair Ben Crealey and Niall Grimley, Dublin’s Brian Fenton, Donegal’s Michael Langan, and Galway’s Paul Conroy.

Armagh and Galway each have four players nominated in attack.

Rian O’Neill, Conor Turbitt, Oisín Conaty and Rory Grugan are Armagh’s representatives while Maher, Cillian McDaid, Shane Walsh and Rob Finnerty are all included for Galway.

David and Paudie Clifford are Kerry’s only forwards, with Tony Brosnan and Seán O’Shea unlucky to miss out.

Con O’Callaghan and Cormac Costello are Dublin’s attacking nominees while Mayo’s Ryan O’Donoghue and Aidan O’Shea are also both nominated. O’Shea delivered one of his strongest seasons in the green and red and his contribution over the season has earned him inclusion among the forwards.

Galway's Cian Hernon tackles Con O’Callaghan of Dublin. Photograph: Leah Scholes/Inpho

Tyrone’s Darragh Canavan is the second of Tyrone’s two nominees for this season while Donegal’s Oisín Gallen, Louth’s Sam Mulroy and Roscommon’s Diarmuid Murtagh are also included.

However, Armagh’s Stefan Campbell and Derry’s Ethan Doherty can both feel unlucky to miss out after their displays this season. Campbell, despite not always starting, was a significant cog in the Armagh machine as they went all the way to All-Ireland glory.

The hurling nominations will be revealed on Friday morning.

The All-Stars banquet will take place in the RDS on Friday, November 1st, with the hurling team to be unveiled live on the night. The All-Stars football team will be named on Thursday, October 31st.

GOALKEEPERS

Blaine Hughes (Armagh)

Shaun Patton (Donegal)

Niall Morgan (Tyrone)

DEFENDERS

Aaron McKay (Armagh)

Barry McCambridge (Armagh)

Aidan Forker (Armagh)

Paddy Burns (Armagh)

Peadar Mogan (Donegal)

Ryan McHugh (Donegal)

Caolan McGonigle (Donegal)

Brendan McCole (Donegal)

Johnny McGrath (Galway)

Dylan McHugh (Galway)

Liam Silke (Galway)

Craig Lennon (Louth)

Donal McKenny (Louth)

Brian Ó Beaglaioch (Kerry)

Tom O’Sullivan (Kerry)

Seán Bugler (Dublin)

Brian Stack (Roscommon)

Daniel O’Mahony (Cork)

MIDFIELDERS

Niall Grimley (Armagh)

Ben Crealey (Armagh)

Michael Langan (Donegal)

Brian Fenton (Dublin)

Tommy Durnin (Louth)

Paul Conroy (Galway)

FORWARDS

Rian O’Neill (Armagh)

Conor Turbitt (Armagh)

Oisin Conaty (Armagh)

Rory Grugan (Armagh)

Cillian McDaid (Galway)

John Maher (Galway)

Rob Finnerty (Galway)

Shane Walsh (Galway)

David Clifford (Kerry)

Paudie Clifford (Kerry)

Con O’Callaghan (Dublin)

Cormac Costello (Dublin)

Ryan O’Donoghue (Mayo)

Aidan O’Shea (Mayo)

Oisín Gallen (Donegal)

Darragh Canavan (Tyrone)

Sam Mulroy (Louth)

Diarmuid Murtagh (Roscommon)

FOOTBALLER OF THE YEAR NOMINEES

Barry McCambridge (Armagh)

Paul Conroy (Galway)

John Maher (Galway)

YOUNG FOOTBALLER OF THE YEAR NOMINEES