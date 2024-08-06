GAA open up rights to championship games currently shown by GAAGo

The GAA has invited “expressions of interest” for media rights to “specific domestic” championship games – those currently broadcast by GAAGo. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

The GAA has invited “expressions of interest” for media rights to “specific domestic” championship games – those currently broadcast by GAAGo.

The development is the result of advice by the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission following its examination of the GAA’s most recent broadcast deal and the emergence of GAAGo as a rights holder.

There were two standout takeaways from the deal announced in October 2022 – the decision of Sky Sports to exit the market after nine years and the arrangement for GAAGo to essentially take over that portfolio.

The five-year agreement set out the GAA’s broadcasting plans from 2023-2027, but the controversy over GAAGo acquiring the rights has led to the State’s competition watchdog recommending some elements of the deal be put back out to tender after GAAGo’s initial two-year period had elapsed.

GAAGo is a joint venture between the GAA and RTÉ, with the partnership drawing criticism due to RTÉ's position as the chief rights holder in terms of broadcasting championship hurling and Gaelic football matches.

The selection of games that were shown by GAAGo also generated debate as several high-profile fixtures were put behind a paywall on the subscription provider rather than broadcast on free to air television.

The debate over the streaming service has long jumped from the sporting sphere too with even Taoiseach Simon Harris criticising the GAA’s handling of the matter – leading to association president Jarlath Burns defending Croke Park’s position.

GAA and RTÉ executives appeared before an Oireachtas committee earlier this summer to answer questions on the arrangement, and the CCPC had been reviewing the expansion of the subscription model – which was originally created to cater for an overseas audience.

The advert states: “The Gaelic Athletic Association are inviting expressions of interest for the media rights of specific domestic broadcast packages for the GAA Championship.

“Expressions of interest must be submitted no later than 5pm on Monday, 12th August to mediarights@gaa.ie.”

It reopens the GAA’s championship media rights for broadcasters such as Virgin Media or TG4 to engage in the process of attaining live matches. Sky Sports could also re-enter the market, though there is a significant possibility the rights will ultimately remain with GAAGo.

Access to the streaming service has been a problem for many, but given the innovations it has introduced to match-day coverage over the last two years it is likely those involved with GAAGo will want to remain rights holders.

The deals agreed with RTÉ and BBC for 2023-2027 will not be impacted by this development.