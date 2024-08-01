Former Kilkenny captain Cillian Buckley has announced his intercounty retirement.
Buckley, who joined the senior panel in 2012 at 19, won three All-Ireland senior titles during his career in black and amber. The Dicksboro clubman also claimed eight Leinster senior championships and five National Hurling League crowns.
A two-time All-Star, he struggled for game time in recent seasons but made a match-winning impact with an injury-time goal against Galway in the 2023 Leinster final.
“Cillian has been a true servant to Kilkenny and I’m honoured to have had the opportunity to work with Cillian and witness first-hand his commitment to excellence and the high standards he held himself to throughout his career,” said Kilkenny manager Derek Lyng.
Kilkenny’s Cillian Buckley retires from intercounty hurling
Seán Moran: Have this year’s unexpected All-Ireland finals ushered in a more open championship?
Ailbhe Davoren and Galway aiming to take final step on redemption road
Injured gull rescued from Croke Park during All-Ireland final is ‘doing well’
“Cillian was a brilliant team player with a great attitude and I wish him well in his retirement.”
County board chairman PJ Kenny paid tribute to Cillian, saying: “On behalf of Kilkenny County Board and all associated with Kilkenny hurling, I would like to thank Cillian for his service to Kilkenny and for all the great memories he has given us and all the supporters over the years. I wish Cillian the very best for the future.”
Honours:
3 All-Ireland SHC (2012, 2014, 2015); 8 Leinster SHC (2014-2016, 2020-2024); b (2012-2014, 2018, 2021); 1 Walsh Cup (2017); 1 Leinster U21 HC (2012); 1 All-Ireland MHC (2010) Captain; 2 Leinster MHC (2009, 2010); 2 All-Ireland Senior Colleges HC (2009, 2010); 1 Kilkenny SHC (2017); 1 Kilkenny IHC (2010); 1 Kilkenny U21 HC (2009); 2 Kilkenny MHC (2009, 2010); 2 All Stars (2014, 2015)
- Sign up for push alerts and have the best news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone
- Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date
- Listen to our Inside Politics podcast for the best political chat and analysis