Kilkenny’s Cillian Buckley retires from intercounty hurling

Kilkenny's Cillian Buckley celebrates after the 2023 Leinster final against Galway when he scored a decisive late goal. Photograph: Tom Maher/Inpho

Former Kilkenny captain Cillian Buckley has announced his intercounty retirement.

Buckley, who joined the senior panel in 2012 at 19, won three All-Ireland senior titles during his career in black and amber. The Dicksboro clubman also claimed eight Leinster senior championships and five National Hurling League crowns.

A two-time All-Star, he struggled for game time in recent seasons but made a match-winning impact with an injury-time goal against Galway in the 2023 Leinster final.

“Cillian has been a true servant to Kilkenny and I’m honoured to have had the opportunity to work with Cillian and witness first-hand his commitment to excellence and the high standards he held himself to throughout his career,” said Kilkenny manager Derek Lyng.

“Cillian was a brilliant team player with a great attitude and I wish him well in his retirement.”

County board chairman PJ Kenny paid tribute to Cillian, saying: “On behalf of Kilkenny County Board and all associated with Kilkenny hurling, I would like to thank Cillian for his service to Kilkenny and for all the great memories he has given us and all the supporters over the years. I wish Cillian the very best for the future.”

Honours:

3 All-Ireland SHC (2012, 2014, 2015); 8 Leinster SHC (2014-2016, 2020-2024); b (2012-2014, 2018, 2021); 1 Walsh Cup (2017); 1 Leinster U21 HC (2012); 1 All-Ireland MHC (2010) Captain; 2 Leinster MHC (2009, 2010); 2 All-Ireland Senior Colleges HC (2009, 2010); 1 Kilkenny SHC (2017); 1 Kilkenny IHC (2010); 1 Kilkenny U21 HC (2009); 2 Kilkenny MHC (2009, 2010); 2 All Stars (2014, 2015)