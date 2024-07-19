Joe Canning on the Clare hurling team: The 15 men bidding for All-Ireland glory

Clare face off against Cork this weekend in the All-Ireland final. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

1. Eibhear Quilligan

Clare's Eibhear Quilligan hasn't been the steadiest 'keeper this year. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

Club: Feakle. Age: 30

Has made some excellent saves – especially in the semi-final – but was at fault for a couple of goals against Limerick in Ennis and for a goal against Kilkenny. Not the most convincing goalkeeper. Needs to have a steady final.

2. Adam Hogan

Clare’s Adam Hogan (right) could be an ideal match-up against Cork’s Alan Connolly. Photograph: Ken Sutton/Inpho

Club: Feakle. Age: 21

A very impressive young defender and a great man marker. Fast and athletic and plays from the front. I think he’s the ideal match-up for Alan Connolly, who also has pace. In danger of putting out his shoulder with his fist-pumps.

READ MORE

3. Conor Cleary

Conor Cleary of Clare (right) is an old school defender who doesn't shy away from contact. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Club: St Joseph’s Miltown. Age: 30

Clare’s captain and one of their strong men, Cleary is an old school defender in lots of ways. He’s happy to pull and drag and spoil and it will be interesting to see how Johnny Murphy referees that kind of contact. A good fit for Brian Hayes.

4. Conor Leen

This has been a breakthrough campaign for Clare’s Conor Leen (left). Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Club: Corofin. Age: 22

Very impressive in his breakthrough season. Does the simple things well. Not the most stylish but tough and gets on with his work without much fuss. I can see him picking up Patrick Horgan.

5. Diarmuid Ryan

Clare's Diarmuid Ryan. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

Club: Cratloe. Age: 25

Really good going forward, though he sometimes needs to check what’s happening behind him. Is liable to get a couple of scores in every game but shot selection could improve. Will have his hands full with Séamus Harnedy.

6. John Conlon

John Conlon of Clare (right) has shown remarkable durability. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Club: Clonlara. Age: 35

In his 16th season Conlon’s durability and form are remarkable. The leader of the Clare defence, he likes to sit and hold the centre which will be a real challenge against Shane Barrett. Will need help.

7. David McInerney

David McInerney (centre) recovered from a long-term injury to be one of Clare's best players this year. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Club: Tulla. Age: 31

Can play in every position in the backs and probably has during his career. One of Clare’s best players this year – despite a long injury lay-off. Man of the match against Kilkenny. Fascinating duel against Declan Dalton.

8. David Fitzgerald

Clare need a big game from David Fitzgerald (left) who has not been able to back up his stellar league form in the championship. Photograph: Ken Sutton/Inpho

Club: Inagh-Kilnamona. Age: 28

Was in Hurler of the Year form throughout the league but hasn’t reached those heights since the league final. Athletic, fast and accurate he has really improved under Brian Lohan. To win they need a big game from him.

9. Cathal Malone

Clare’s Cathal Malone (left) has recently added a scoring element to his game. Photograph: Ken Sutton/Inpho

Club: Sixmilebridge. Age: 32

An underrated and unselfish hurler who does a lot of donkey work and link play. Has added scoring to his game in the last three or four years and has consistently improved in that time. Likely to tag Darragh Fitzgibbon.

10. Tony Kelly

Clare's Tony Kelly can be one of the best hurlers in the country on his day. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

Club: Ballyea. Age: 30

Slowly coming back to his best after missing the league with injury. On his day one of the best hurlers in the country and a proven match winner. Can reel off five or six points without anybody noticing. Will probably start at centre field.

11. Mark Rodgers

Clare’s Mark Rodgers was Young Hurler of the Year last season. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Club: Scariff. Age: 23

Young Hurler of the Year last season and was also the best club player in Clare. Can win his own ball, has an eye for goal and has the capacity to rattle off a few scores really fast. Clare need him to have a big final.

12. Peter Duggan

Clare's Peter Duggan (12) is one of the main men on puck-outs. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

Club: Clooney-Quinn. Age: 31

Massive puck-out option. Abrasive but has good skill and touch as well. Happy to put his body on the line and does a lot of unseen work, breaking the ball for flashier players. Works incredibly hard and keeps going.

13. Aidan McCarthy

Clare’s Aidan McCarthy seems to have grown in confidence with his free taking. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Club: Inagh-Kilnamona. Age: 24

His free-taking let him down in the Munster final but he was 100 per cent against Kilkenny and his confidence must be sky-high now after an up and down campaign. Has missed a couple of crucial goal chances when clean through, one-on-one.

14. Shane O’Donnell

Clare’s Shane O'Donnell is firmly in the conversation for Hurler of the Year. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Club: Éire Óg. Age: 30

The leading candidate for Hurler of the Year. Just a joy to watch. Very unselfish, wins his own ball, has the vision to spot a goal chance that not many players have. If hurling had a transfer market he would be everyone’s top target.

15. David Reidy

Clare’s David Reidy (right) will be a hard player for Cork to pin down. Photograph: Ken Sutton/Inpho

Club: Éire Óg. Age: 31

Energetic, whizzes around the field and can take a score. An unheralded player can often end up as man of the match in the All-Ireland final and Reidy is having that kind of season. A hard player for Cork to pin down.

Bench

Clare have fewer bench options than Cork but Ryan Taylor (left) could be a game changer. Photograph: Evan Treacy/Inpho

They have fewer options than Cork but Ryan Taylor is an obvious game changer. He’s unlucky not to start but if he makes an impact like he did in the semi-final it could be Clare’s day. Ian Galvin, Aron Shanagher and Rory Hayes could all see game time.

Backroom team

Clare manager Brian Lohan has changed his backroom team but not his overall approach. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

Brian Lohan made a few changes to his backroom team during the winter but they haven’t really changed their approach. Crucially, they haven’t repeated the mistake from last year’s semi-final of going with a sweeper at any stage. How they support John Conlon in his match-up with Shane Barrett, though, will be vital.