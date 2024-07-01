GAA reveal All-Ireland football semi-final fixture details

Kerry and David Clifford will next be in action in the All-Ireland semi-final against Armagh on July 13th. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

The dates and kick-off times for the All-Ireland SFC semi-finals have been announced, with both clashes set for the weekend of July 13th-14th.

On the Saturday, Armagh and Kerry will square off at Croke Park at 5.30pm. This forms the second half of a double header at Jones’ Road with the Tailteann Cup final between Down and Laois set for 3pm at the same venue.

The following day, Sunday, July 14th, Donegal and Galway will throw-in at 4pm, also at Croke Park.

Both games will be shown live on RTÉ.

Armagh and Kerry find themselves at the semi-final stage after victories over Roscommon and Derry over the weekend. Galway shocked Dublin to reach the last four while Donegal ended Louth’s historic championship run on Sunday.

All-Ireland SFC semi-finals

Armagh vs Kerry: Saturday, July 13th, Croke Park, 5.30pm, live on RTÉ and BBC

Donegal vs Galway: Sunday, July 14th, Croke Park, 4pm, live on RTÉ and BBC