South Antrim GAA to ramp up Build Casement Park campaign

The Build Casement March and Rally is set to begin at 9am at Rossa GAA club. Photograph Arthur Allison/Pacemaker

A protest march has been organised by south Antrim GAA this Saturday morning. Planned to coincide with the day of the Antrim-Armagh Ulster championship match in Corrigan Park, it is an attempt to draw attention to the Build Casement Park campaign.

The main stadium in Belfast has been closed for rebuilding since 2013 and after innumerable holdups, it secured planning permission four years ago. Since then, costs have ballooned and the British government pulled the plug on the redevelopment, which was meant to be a venue for the Euro 2028 tournament, because of delays that endangered its completion in time.

GAA president Jarlath Burns has spoken out on the lack of action on the proposed stadium.

South Antrim GAA chairman Kevin Gamble said: “For too long, GAA clubs and members in Antrim and Ulster have been let down on the redevelopment of Casement Park. The British government Secretary of State Hilary Benn and the Communities Minister, Gordon Lyons, can no longer treat the Gaels of Antrim and Ulster as second-class citizens. Their delaying tactics need to stop.”

READ MORE

The Build Casement March and Rally is set to begin at 9am at Rossa GAA club. It will finish up at Casement Park at 9.30am. Among the speakers will be former Antrim forward Paddy Cunningham and ex-Armagh star and current Wicklow manager Oisín McConville.