Louth stun Cork to secure maiden All-Ireland quarter-final appearance

Louth 1-9 Cork 1-8

Sam Mulroy’s free in the third minute of injury time earned Louth a famous championship victory over Cork at Inniskeen – sending the Wee County to the All-Ireland quarter-finals for the first time in their history.

With the sides level after 70 minutes, the brilliant Craig Lennon drove up the field after Louth had turned Cork over and ultimately won a free after the referee adjudged he was fouled fouled by a combination of Matty Taylor and Ian Maguire.

It handed Mulroy the opportunity to kick a winner for Louth and he made no mistake by curling over the black spot, drawing a massive roar from the vast majority of the crowd at Grattan Park.

Cork were afforded one last play to force an equaliser but Louth squeezed the Rebels towards the bottom right corner of the pitch and Ger Brennan’s side won a free. Game over. Pitch invasion. History.

It is Louth’s first championship win over Cork since the 1957 All-Ireland final, and the first time the Wee County have qualified for an All-Ireland quarter-final.

Cork led 1-5 to 0-5 at half-time but they managed to score just a single point during the first 26 minutes of the second half.

Donal McKenny’s 56th minute goal was a crucial score in the narrative of the match and gave real belief to Louth that victory was possible.

The first half of the contest had been a cagey affair with the game often plodding along at sloth pace, with both teams dropping everybody back and challenging the team in possession to break them down. Up and down the field the teams went, the predictable pattern of the game not allowing for much excitement to build within the crowd.

Cork deployed a tactic of loading the left channel whenever they carried the ball forward – with four or five right-footed players hugging the sideline and waiting for a gap to appear before they would in off the shoulder to take on a shot.

Still, all too often the attack on both sides of the field was too ponderous and laboured – it was only when pace was injected that either defence looked strained.

It was midfielder Colm O’Callaghan showing the Cork forwards where the posts were in that first half, the Éire Óg clubman continuing his strong form with three points in the opening 35 minutes – two with his right, one with his left.

Louth’s Sam Mulroy scores a free to put his side into the lead in the dying stages against Cork. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Louth did drill holes through the middle of the Cork rearguard on several occasions when they ran from deep – with Lennon slicing through for the Wee County’s opening score with a well-timed break.

A brace of scores from Ryan Burns gave Louth a 0-4 to 0-2 advantage in the 19th minute but it would be 17 minutes before they would add another score. During that period, Cork scored 1-3 without reply.

O’Callaghan hit two of those points but the pivotal score came from full-back Daniel O’Mahony. The Knocknagree clubman was able to drift in behind the Louth defence but he still had a lot of work to do when Ian Maguire floated the ball over the top.

O’Mahony spotted Niall McDonnell racing out from his line and improvised cleverly with a beautifully weighted palmed ball over the Louth goalkeeper; 1-5 to 0-4.

Mulroy tapped over a free in injury time to leave three between the sides at the interval but it took Louth only eight minutes after the restart to reel in the Rebels – thanks to points from Mulroy, Paul Mathews and a wonderful score by Lennon following a perfectly executed dummy hop.

Indeed, Louth could actually have been in front as Mathews had found himself straight through on goal but he got too much air on his shot, drilling it just over the Cork crossbar.

It took Cork 16 minutes to open their second half account, with Brian Hurley curling over to edge the visitors ahead by the minimum again.

Bevan Duffy made a superb dispossession on Rory Maguire in the middle of the field moments later and the turnover sent Louth through on a three versus two scenario but they butchered the opportunity and came away without even a point.

But McKenny’s goal arrived soon after – a long speculative shot by Conor Grimes dropping short but Cork goalkeeper Christopher Kelly spilled the ball and it bounced out to the awaiting McKenny; 1-8 to 1-6.

Cork kicked three wides in the minutes after that Louth goal but two points by Chris Óg Jones – one after a brilliant McDonnell save from Eoghan McSweeney – dragged the visitors level again.

It seemed extra-time was on the cards, but Lennon somehow found the energy to race forward deep in injury time to force Cork onto the back foot and win the decisive free.

Up stepped Mulroy. Up stepped history. Up stepped Louth.

Louth: Niall McDonnell; Dermot Campbell, Dan Corcoran, Donal McKenny (1-0); Bevan Duffy, Anthony Williams, Conall McKeever; Tommy Durnin, Ciarán Byrne; Conor Early, Ciarán Keenan, Craig Lennon (0-2); Ryan Burns (0-2), Sam Mulroy (0-4, four frees), Conor Grimes.

Subs: Paul Mathews (0-1) for Byrne (27 mins), Leonard Grey for Early (63 mins), Liam Jackson for Burns (69 mins).

Cork: Christopher Kelly; Kevin Flahive, Daniel O’Mahony (1-0), Tommy Walsh; Maurice Shanley, Rory Maguire (0-1), Matty Taylor; Ian Maguire, Colm O’Callaghan (0-3); Ruairí Deane, Mark Cronin, Brian O’Driscoll (0-1); Brian Hurley (0-1), Chris Óg Jones (0-2), Steven Sherlock.

Subs: Thomas Clancy for T Walsh (24 mins), Eoghan McSweeney for Deane (51 mins), Seán Powter for Sherlock (57 mins), Conor Corbett for Cronin (60 mins).

Referee: Noel Mooney (Cavan)