Tipperary make minor final after Cillian Minogue seals extra-time thriller with Galway

Tipperary's David Ryan competes for possession with Ciarán Leen of Galway during the Electric Ireland All-Ireland MHC semi-final at TUS Gaelic Grounds. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

All-Ireland MHC semi-final: Tipperary 1-24 Galway 0-26 (aet)

Cillian Minogue proved to be the hero for Tipperary as his seventh point from play proved to be the winner as they edged out Galway after extra time in a rip-roaring All-Ireland minor hurling semi-final at the TUS Gaelic Grounds in Limerick on Saturday afternoon.

The Tribesmen were two points in front deep in extra-time despite playing from the 29th minute on with 14 men after Rhys O’Connor was sent off. Brian Callanan was superb for Galway with 15 points, six from play.

Galway made the early running with Cillian Roche to the fore before Tipp found their flow and three from play from Minogue stretched them four clear and it could have been more but missed two good goal chances.

Galway struck five points in a row to retake the lead before they lost corner back O’Connor for an off the ball incident as the sides went in level at half-time at 0-12 apiece.

The third quarter was short on scores with Galway goalkeeper Seán Kelly making two fine saves but he could do nothing to deny Euan Murray on 50 minutes to give Tipperary a 1-15 to 0-14 lead.

However, Galway dominated the closing stages to level and Jonah Donnellan had a chance to win it with a last-gasp free that tailed wide as the game went to extra-time, with Tipp prevailing to set up a final with either Kilkenny or Clare.

TIPPERARY: D English; P Ryan, C O’Reilly, S Ryan; J Donelan-Houlihan (0-1, f), O O’Dwyer, D Ryan; T Ryan, B O’Brien; D O’Hora, E Doughan (0-8, 0-5f, 0-1 65), E Murray (1-4); A Ryan, S Tobin (0-3), C Minogue (0-7).

Subs: A Cagney for O’Hora (46 mins); P Cummins for A Ryan (59); K Cantwell (0-1) for O’Brien (60+3); A Ryan for Cummins (e/t); A Duff for Cagney (9 e/t); J Cahill for Doughan (16 e/t), B O’Brien for T Ryan (both 16 e-t).

GALWAY: S Kelly; C Maloney, D Burke, R O’Connor; G Maher, J Donnellan (0-2, 0-1f), R Burke; R Murphy, S Moran; C Leen (0-2), E Mulleady (0-1), J Ryan (0-1); C Roche (0-3), B Callanan (0-15, 0-9f), H Holmes.

Subs: R Cahalan (0-2) for Ryan (46 mins); S Keane for Leen (52); D Zimmerer for Roche (55); B Fox for Maher (60+4); C Leen for Holmes (9 e-t); J Ryan for Murphy (16 e-t); C Roche for Leen (20 e-t).

Referee: C Mooney (Dublin).