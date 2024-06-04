Dublin to take on Mayo at Dr Hyde Park in final series of neutral venue games

Dublin will, as expected, face Mayo in Dr Hyde Park in Roscommon to decide who tops Group Two of the All-Ireland football championship round-robin series. Mayo had made it clear that they didn’t want the final and neutral round of the group to be staged in Croke Park.

It will be familiar surroundings for Kevin McStay’s team, who have made three successful raids on the Roscommon venue already this year, one in the league, one in the Connacht championship and one just recently in the group.

The other winner takes all fixture is in Group One where Galway face Armagh in Markievicz Park, Sligo. A year ago, Kieran McGeeney’s team beat Galway narrowly to top the group and earn direct access to the All-Ireland quarter-finals.

Donegal will be looking to get their campaign back on track in Castlebar where they face Clare in Group Three. Their conquerors last weekend, Cork, will take on Tyrone in another clash which will influence who tops the table. The latter fixture is to be played on a double bill with Cork’s hurlers’ preliminary quarter-final in either Tullamore or Portlaoise, depending on who wins Saturday’s McDonagh Cup final.

The winners are at home to Cork, whereas the runners-up will be at home to Wexford, both matches to be played on June 15th.

A day later, Kerry, leading Group Four, play Louth with the winners sealing top spot in the table.

Saturday, June 15th

All-Ireland SFC Round Three

Group One: Derry v Westmeath, Páirc Esler, 7.0 (Live GAAGo)

Group Two: Roscommon v Cavan, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, 5.0

Group Three: Donegal v Clare, Hastings Insurance MacHale Park, 3.0; Tyrone v Cork, Laois Hire O’Moore Park or Glenisk O’Connor Park, 3.0 (Live GAAGo).

All-Ireland SHC preliminary quarter-finals

Offaly v Cork/Wexford, Glenisk O’Connor Park, Time TBC

Laois v Cork/Wexford, Laois Hire O’Moore Park, Time TBC

Sunday, June 16th

All-Ireland SFC, Round Three

Group One: Galway v Armagh, Markievicz Park, 1.45 (Live RTÉ)

Group Two: Dublin v Mayo, Dr Hyde Park, 3.45 (Live RTÉ)

Group Four: Kerry v Louth, Laois Hire O’Moore Park, 3.0; Monaghan v Meath, Kingspan Breffni, 3.0 (Live GAAGo).