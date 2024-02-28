Rory Gallagher free to resume GAA coaching career

Former Derry manager Rory Gallagher has been Rory cleared from his GAA ban after DRA hearing. Photograph: Tom Maher/Inpho

Rory Gallagher’s debarment from the GAA has been overturned by the Disputes Resolution Authority (DRA) and he is now free to resume coaching.

The Ulster Council adopted a position last September to temporarily ban Gallagher from the GAA, including the coaching and managing of teams, while the provincial council’s Safeguarding Panel undertook an independent investigation into allegations of domestic abuse against the former Derry manager.

Gallagher had at that stage already stepped down as Oak Leaf boss but he was still involved in coaching at club level at the time of the debarment. The Fermanagh native challenged the ruling of Ulster Council and the DRA met to examine the case on February 1st. Their decision was conveyed to the relevant parties on Wednesday morning.

“In the circumstances, our award will declare invalid the decision of the Respondents to impose debarment on the Claimant and to refuse the appeal taken by the Claimant against that decision,” stated the DRA.

READ MORE

It means Gallagher is free to resume coaching activity within the GAA.