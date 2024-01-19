Kyle Hayes will learn of his fate on March 20th for two counts of violent disorder

At 9.54am Kyle Hayes walked alone into the lobby of Limerick Circuit Court, more than 35 minutes before his sentencing hearing for two counts of violent disorder at a Limerick nightclub in 2019 was due to commence.

He was greeted by Mark Flanagan, managing director of Kirby Group Engineering, his employers for the past three years. Two minutes later, Limerick hurling manager John Kiely arrived.

Hayes wore a blue sports coat, a salmon coloured shirt and fawn chinos. His face was white.

At his last court appearance in December, Judge Dermot Sheehan refused to rule out a custodial sentence for the hurler; that possibility remains until the next hearing after sentencing was adjourned until March 20th.

Six testimonials to Hayes’ character were read into the court record by his barrister Brian McInerney, but Mr Kiely was the only referee scheduled to appear in the witness box. Mr Kiely, who has led Limerick to five All-Ireland hurling titles, gave Hayes his senior debut as an 18 year old in 2017, and since then Hayes has been one of Limerick’s most influential players.

John Kiely, Limerick hurling manager, says 'every young man deserves a second chance. I respectfully ask that Kyle Hayes be given a second chance.' Photograph: Brendan Gleeson

Mr Kiely’s testimony was an interesting window into the nature of their relationship and the dynamic of the group. He said Hayes had contacted him within 24 hours of the incident on the October Bank Holiday weekend, adding that any player who got into trouble would be expected to report the incident to him.

Their contact was described by Mr Kiely as “almost daily,” who said he had supported Hayes since the incident. In that time, he said, Hayes had “matured significantly” and had become a leader in their dressingroom. Mr Kiely had been shown CCTV of the incident from inside the Icon nightclub, and he said, “it was very disappointing when your standards are set at a much higher bar”.

Mr Kiely added that “every young man deserves a second chance. I respectfully ask that Kyle Hayes be given a second chance.”

Mr Kiely’s assertion that Hayes had “accepted responsibility” for his part in the violent disorder, however, was challenged by prosecuting counsel John O’Sullivan BL, who pointed out he had pleaded not guilty to all charges, and it had taken two weeks of the court’s time to prosecute the case.

In his closing submission, Mr McInerney produced what he described as “eight or nine incredibly significant” arguments why Hayes’ offence was at “the lower end of the scale.” Judge Sheehan, however, made it clear that he disagreed with this assessment.

The impact of the case on Limerick’s season is still up in the air.

It is unclear if Hayes will be available for their opening National League match in a fortnight and the sentencing hearing will take place a month before the championship begins. That may be the last thing on his mind.