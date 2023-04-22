Sligo much too good to allow any sort of fairytale for New York

Sligo 2-16 New York 0-6

“How come they didn’t play The Star Spangled Banner?” asked the New York representative in the press box as the Castlerea Brass and Reed Band strolled off the pitch after Amhrán na bFhiann. “Well sure they don’t play God Save The King when we go to Tyrone, do they?” came the reply. Everyone’s a comedian.

In fairness, it was the sort of day where you had to make your own fun. New York came to Markievicz Park in search of the greatest story ever told and went home as a parable about being careful what you wish for. There was never a danger of a repeat of their penalty shoot-out win over Leitrim a fortnight ago. It was a 16-point thumping in the end. It could have been anything Sligo liked, really.

Tony McEntee’s side knew the terms and conditions here. Job One was to disabuse the visitors of any notion that there might be a fairytale in the day. Job Two was to repeat Job One and not get bored with doing so. The fact that they didn’t have to extend themselves very much to box off both tasks will annoy New York all the way back across the pond.

“We did our job well,” said McEntee afterwards. “Today was a big occasion simply because if we lost we were in the Tailteann Cup. It was important for us to win because we want to go to the All-Ireland series. We want that opportunity to play Division One teams.

“We are going to the Connacht final and obviously a Division One team will be in it and we are going to enjoy it. This is all bonus for us at this stage and gives us an opportunity to express ourselves or at least learn a bit more about ourselves.”

This was over early. Sligo’s opening score was exactly what they needed and the one thing New York couldn’t abide. The visitors pushed up on the first Sligo kick-out, so much so that when goalkeeper Daniel Lyons found Brian Cox just past halfway, all it took was a quick handpass and Sligo were away.

Pat Spillane skated into the New York full-back line, drew the outnumbered Eoghan Kerin and fed full forward Paddy O’Connor. A quick jink inside was all it took – O’Connor finished past Mikey Cunningham in the New York goal and the home side were 1-0 to 0-0 up with just five minutes on the clock.

It gave Sligo a three-point cushion and from there to the final whistle, the margin was never any smaller. Seán Carrabine and Niall Murphy were rock steady on the frees, defying the conditions and topping up their lead whenever necessary. Murphy and O’Connor added terrific scores from play as well, drilling over shots from both wings with the outside of their boots.

New York’s response was bitty and piecemeal. Former Galway player Adrian Varley swung over their opening point with a smooth effort from the top of the D on 11 minutes. He took a classy mark 10 minutes later to double their total, but by that stage Sligo were already disappearing off into the distance.

By the time former Kerry midfielder Gavin O’Brien galloped through for the score of the day on 26 minutes, the favourites were 1-5 to 0-3 ahead. And when Sligo tacked on the last two scores of the half through Cian Lally and Paul McNamara, it meant they went to their tea seven points to the good.

If there was to be a comeback, New York had to make waves immediately after the break. But although substitute Connell Ahearne managed a fine mark with his first involvement, it was an orphan on the scoreboard. New York only added three points to their half-time total.

“Disappointed with the outcome but we knew we were up against it today,” said Johnny McGeeney, the New York manager afterwards. “They’re a very well-drilled side so fair dues to them. Listen, you’d be annoyed that you didn’t get enough scores on the board or you didn’t take the chances.”

To their credit, Sligo never let up. The energetic Pat Spillane threaded a point from a tight angle early in the second half and when O’Connor palmed home his second goal on 45 minutes, there was nothing left to see.

Well, almost nothing.

As the final whistle sounded, most of the 5,677 crowd raced for the gates, looking to find somewhere warm and dry. But then, in dribs and drabs, you could see groups walking out onto the pitch and throwing hugs around the New York players. Families grabbing the tiniest window to connect with the sons they only ever see on a laptop screen.

“Stuff like that is class,” said McGeeney. “It’s mad – you see them for five minutes and then they’re saying, ‘Safe travels!’ People I haven’t seen for years came down from my village in Armagh. There’s a nephew there that was born in March who I haven’t met yet and he was there at the end of the pitch when the game was over.”

Fairytales are over-rated anyway. Simple human connection is always worth far more.

SLIGO: Daniel Lyons; Eddie McGuinness, Evan Lyons, Nathan Mullen; Brian Cox, Paul McNamara (0-1), Luke Towey (0-1); Cian Lally (0-2), Paul Kilcoyne (0-1); Keelan Cawley, Seán Carrabine (0-3, two frees), Finnian Cawley; Pat Spillane (0-2), Patrick O’Connor (2-1), Niall Murphy (0-5, two frees).

Subs: Mikey Gordon for C Cawley (46 mins); Alan Reilly for O’Connor (50); Mark Walsh for Spillane (54); Jack Lavin for McGuinness (60); Gerard O’Kelly Lynch for F Cawley (63); Joe Keaney for Lally (67).

NEW YORK: Michael Cunningham; Jamie Boyle, Alan Campbell, Eoghan Kerin; Bill Maher (0-1), Robert Wharton, Shane Brosnan; Johnny Glynn, Gavin O’Brien (0-2); Mark Ellis, Adrian Varley (0-2, one mark), Shane Carthy; Mikey Brosnan, Peter Fox, Daniel O’Sullivan.

Subs: Connell Ahearne (0-1, mark) for M Brosnan (30 mins); Killian Butler for O’Sullivan (44); Matthew Queenan for Fox (48); Niall Madine for Carthy (54); Jack Reilly for Varley (63); Colin Keane for Whartong (blood, 67-73).

Referee: Barry Cassidy (Derry).