Killarney school St Brendan’s secure 24th Corn Uí Mhuirí title

St Brendan’s, Killarney 1-12 St Francis College, Rochestown 1-4
St Brendan’s successfully defended their Corn Uí Mhuirí (Munster Post-Primary Schools SFC) title and their 24th in all in a one-sided final against injury-ravaged St Francis College in Mallow on Saturday.
The Kerry side led 0-5 to 0-3 at half-time, but dominated on the resumption by kicking five scores without response before a Seán Coakley goal offered the Cork school a lifeline in the 52nd minute. But St Brendan’s replied almost immediately with a cracking goal from man-of-the-match John Kelleher.
The greater power of the new champions was evident throughout with Kelleher and Darren Ryan dictating midfield and Luke Crowley and Alex Hennigan contributing 0-8 between them. Full back and captain Cian Lynch marshalled a resolute defence.
ST BRENDAN’S: S O’Meara; M Lynch, C Lynch (capt), J Williams; S Fitzgerald, K O’Shea, J Moynihan (0-1); J Kelleher (1-1), D Ryan; T Moynihan (0-2), A O’Neill, A Hennigan (0-3); C Cronin, L Crowley (0-5, one free), C Courtney.
Subs: P Moynihan for Courtney (41 mins), N O’Carroll for Cronin (inj, 50), E Kelly for Williams (58), L Daly for J Moynihan (59), S Doolan for T Moynihan (60).
ST FRANCIS COLLEGE: M O’Connell; F Leahy, D Buckley, T O’Brien; C O’Neill, L Dwane-Fogarty (capt), D O’Callaghan; B Kelliher, M O’Rourke (0-1); E O’Connor (0-2), S Coakley (1-1, one free), B Fraher; R Hanley, D Howard, O McAdoo.
Subs: J Burke for Kelleher, H Quilligan for Fraher (both h-t), M O’Mahony for O’Callaghan (38 mins), C O’Keeffe for Howard (45), T Vaughan for Hanley (52).
Referee: J Hayes (Limerick).