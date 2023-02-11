Killarney school St Brendan’s secure 24th Corn Uí Mhuirí title

Jamie Moynihan of St Brendan's College, Killarney claims the ball ahead of Callum O’Neill and Mark O’Rourke of St Francis College, Rochestown during the Corn Uí Mhuirí Cup Final in Mallow. Photograph: Evan Treacy/Inpho

St Brendan’s, Killarney 1-12 St Francis College, Rochestown 1-4

St Brendan’s successfully defended their Corn Uí Mhuirí (Munster Post-Primary Schools SFC) title and their 24th in all in a one-sided final against injury-ravaged St Francis College in Mallow on Saturday.

The Kerry side led 0-5 to 0-3 at half-time, but dominated on the resumption by kicking five scores without response before a Seán Coakley goal offered the Cork school a lifeline in the 52nd minute. But St Brendan’s replied almost immediately with a cracking goal from man-of-the-match John Kelleher.

The greater power of the new champions was evident throughout with Kelleher and Darren Ryan dictating midfield and Luke Crowley and Alex Hennigan contributing 0-8 between them. Full back and captain Cian Lynch marshalled a resolute defence.

ST BRENDAN’S: S O’Meara; M Lynch, C Lynch (capt), J Williams; S Fitzgerald, K O’Shea, J Moynihan (0-1); J Kelleher (1-1), D Ryan; T Moynihan (0-2), A O’Neill, A Hennigan (0-3); C Cronin, L Crowley (0-5, one free), C Courtney.

Subs: P Moynihan for Courtney (41 mins), N O’Carroll for Cronin (inj, 50), E Kelly for Williams (58), L Daly for J Moynihan (59), S Doolan for T Moynihan (60).

ST FRANCIS COLLEGE: M O’Connell; F Leahy, D Buckley, T O’Brien; C O’Neill, L Dwane-Fogarty (capt), D O’Callaghan; B Kelliher, M O’Rourke (0-1); E O’Connor (0-2), S Coakley (1-1, one free), B Fraher; R Hanley, D Howard, O McAdoo.

Subs: J Burke for Kelleher, H Quilligan for Fraher (both h-t), M O’Mahony for O’Callaghan (38 mins), C O’Keeffe for Howard (45), T Vaughan for Hanley (52).

Referee: J Hayes (Limerick).