Kerry’s David Moran announces retirement from intercounty football

David Moran has announced his retirement from inter-county football for Kerry.

Moran won three All-Ireland titles, spanning 13 years, in 2009, 2014 and 2022. He won five national leagues, 10 Munster championships, one under-21 All-Ireland over a glittering career that saw him named twice an All-Star.

The midfielder made his league debut for Kerry against Donegal in 2008 and became known as a towering midfield figure capable of commanding the flow of games. He scored 3-41 in the league in 58 appearances, and 1-23 in the Championship in 53 appearances.

“After a lot of thought, I have decided to retire from Inter-County football. It’s not a decision I have taken lightly. Playing with Kerry fulfilled all my boyhood dreams, however, with an ageing body, a young family and a demanding work life I feel I can no longer give the commitment required to perform and compete at the top level,” Moran said.

READ MORE

“I look forward to playing with my club [Kerins O’ Rahillys] and supporting Kerry from the stands in 2023 and beyond.”

Patrick O’ Sullivan, chairman of Kerry County Board, said: “David was a gentleman both on and off the field and words cannot adequately capture the contribution that he has made to our County.

On behalf of all Kerry people I wish to thank David for everything he has done and I wish him, Sinead, Eli and his family all the very best in his retirement.”