Ben Healy finishes fourth in prestigious Liège-Bastogne-Liège Classic

Ben Healy recorded only the eighth top-four result by an Irishman in the history of the Liège-Bastogne-Liège Classic. Photograph: Tom Maher/Inpho

Ben Healy continued his superb spring campaign on Sunday, finishing fourth in the prestigious Liège-Bastogne-Liège Classic in Belgium while being the second-strongest rider in the finale 20 kilometres of the event.

The race was won by world champion Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) who, just as he did last year, soloed to victory in the oldest of cycling’s Monument races. Tom Pidock (Ineos Grenadiers) beat Santiago Buitrago (Bahrain-Victorious) and Healy in the sprint for second place, just over a minute back.

Healy’s fourth place was the best Irish result since Dan Martin’s runner-up slot in 2017, and only the eighth top-four result by an Irishman in the history of the race. Importantly, it confirmed the superb form he showed this month in taking second in the Amstel Gold Race and La Brabantse Pijl, and marks him out as a major prospect for the future.

“If you’d told me a couple of weeks ago that I’d be disappointed with fourth in Liège ... that’s pretty crazy,” he said afterwards. “Fourth is a nice result, I think.

READ MORE

“QuickStep [Evenepoel’s team] took it up from the start. It was just another attritional race again. Maybe I lacked a bit on the climbs today but I just dieseled away, I guess.”

Indeed Healy has shown phenomenal ability to keep going under repeated efforts, and while Evenepoel was able to gap him and others on the crucial La Redoute climb with over 30 kilometres to go, Healy appeared to get stronger and stronger from that point, dominating the chase.

He may well have taken second had the final 12 kilometres been tougher, but Pidcock and Buitrago were able to hang on. “I didn’t quite have it to drop them on the Cote de [la Roche-aux] Faucons,” he said. “In the sprint I maybe jumped a little bit too early. I sensed a bit of hesitation and was hoping they would look at each other ... I gave it a go.”

Still just 22 years of age, Healy has been the surprise of the Classics season. He showed superb form in the one day races after netting the first two wins of his pro career in March. The EF Education-EasyPost rider exits this point of the season with far better confidence than before. “It would be nice to say that maybe I could come and compete for a win at races like this in the future,” he said. “If you told me that two weeks ago I would have bitten your hand off for it.”

Earlier, world number one Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) crashed out of the race with approximately 85 kilometres covered. He sustained fractures to the scaphoid and lunate bones in his left wrist and was due to undergo surgery on Sunday.

Meanwhile Megan Armitage performed solidly in the first-ever Irish participation in the women’s Liège-Bastogne-Liège. The race was won by the favourite Demi Vollering (Team SD Worx), who became only the second woman in history to complete the triple of Amstel Gold Race, Flèche Wallonne and Liège events.

Armitage was 33rd, five minutes 33 seconds back, and finished ahead of many more experienced and established riders. She has made a big step up this season, winning the final stage plus the overall standings in the Vuelta Extremadura Féminin in March and netting fourth in the recent Grand Prix Féminin de Chambéry.