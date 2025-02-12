Mia Griffin best of the Irish on day one of European track championships

Ireland's Mia Griffin finished seventh in the women’s scratch race at the European Track Championships in Belgium on Wednesday. Photograph: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Five of the six selected Irish riders were in action on day one of the European Track Championships in Belgium on Wednesday, with Mia Griffin riding prominently in the women’s scratch race before taking seventh.

Emma Jeffers, Erin Creighton, Esther Wong and Aoife O’Brien qualified eighth in the team pursuit and move on to Thursday’s action, where round one and the final will take place.

Lara Gillespie will be in action in the women’s elimination race on Thursday, her confidence high after winning the intermediate sprints competition on the UAE Tour. She will be aiming to build on her showing in last year’s European Championships when she took fourth in three events.

Meanwhile the route of the Rás Tailteann was released on Wednesday, with the race beginning in Drogheda on May 21st and featuring stage finishes in Boyle, Clifden, Miltown Malbay, Mountrath and Bective in Co Meath.

This year’s event will include 13 climbs, five fewer than in 2024, and is 761 kilometres in length.