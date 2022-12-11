Van Aert shrugs off time losses to take first Irish cyclo-cross World Cup

He started the race billed as one of the top favourites, crashed once in the warm-up, almost fell a second time when his shoulder collided with a fence post early on and lost more time when a mechanic’s cloth became entangled in his gear mechanism. But Wout van Aert romped to a stunning win at the UCI cyclo-cross World Cup in Dublin on Sunday.

The Belgian is a three-time world champion in the discipline. He is also one of the most accomplished road race competitors in the sport, winning nine career stages in the Tour de France plus this year’s green jersey. That strength was to the fore again at the Sport Ireland campus course, with Van Aert shrugging off those two race incidents to blitz his competitors in the sandpit section on the penultimate lap.

Powering clear there and on the following hill, he steadily gained time and reached the finish 14 seconds clear of fellow Belgian Laurens Sweeck (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) and 17 in front of world champion Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers).

“I kept quite calm,” he said, speaking about the moment his gears were jammed. “It was also because they were not really full-on attacking in the front. Quite soon after I realised I still had the chance. It’s always important to keep calm in cross because anything can happen.”

READ MORE

Like the eight other Irish riders in the race, national under-23 road race champion Dean Harvey knew beforehand that the regular World Cup competitors would be a level above. So it proved, the 19-year-old finishing more than six minutes back, building vital experience for future years.

The event was the first time a cyclo-cross World Cup was held in Ireland and it attracted a crowd of 8,000 spectators. Race organisers Flanders Classics worked with Sport Ireland and Cycling Ireland to run the event and hailed the turnout, saying that ticket sales were comparable to the World Cups held on the continent.

Women’s race winner Fem van Empel (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) hailed those crowds after her victory, during which a race-long to and fro battle with Puck Pieterse (Plantur Pura) finally come down to a last lap move and what was a two-second-winning-advantage. Their fellow Dutch woman Denis Betsema (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) was third, one minute 37 seconds back.

Lander Loockx of Deschacht — Hens Maes team after the race. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

“The crowd was really great today,” said the World Cup overall leader. “Especially the last couple of corners, there were a lot of people standing there. It was really great to ride here and the atmosphere was so nice today. It was a bit tactical to overtake Puck at the last part of the race. It was all or nothing for the win and I’m very happy to take the victory here.”

Irish national champion Maria Larkin was best of the nine home riders, taking a solid 20th place. She too will have relished the crowds and the atmosphere, as well as a testing course made a little more demanding by thick mud and near-zero temperatures. Battling the elements is a big part of cyclo-cross, and things worked out perfectly in that regard.