Chantelle Cameron confirms 3Arena bout against Katie Taylor on May 25th

Katie Taylor’s dream of fighting in Croke Park has been shelved for now following Chantelle Cameron’s confirmation in the London Independent that the third fight against Ireland’s two-weight undisputed world champion is being lined up for Saturday, May 25th at the 3Arena, where the last two fights between the pair took place.

“A date has been set, May 25th,” Cameron told the Independent. “Me and Katie both want the fight, it’s just to do with us getting paid the correct money. Croke Park’s not happening, it’s gonna be at the 3Arena.”

Although there had been much speculative talk about Croke Park with pleas made to the Government to get involved, nothing was forthcoming. Promoter Eddie Hearn had hoped to host a Taylor and Amanda Serrano rematch in the ground last year but claimed that high security costs put paid to any potential deal. Taylor beat Serrano in Madison Square Garden, New York in March 2022.

Minister of State for Sport Thomas Byrne insisted earlier this year that he had not heard from Matchroom about a potential bout between Taylor and Cameron in Croke Park since he came into the post in December 2022.

Cameron had outpointed Taylor in the 3Arena in May, handing the 2012 Olympic champion her first professional defeat. In the process, Cameron retained the undisputed super-lightweight titles. In the November rematch Taylor became the first fighter to beat the champion from Northampton.

“Katie Taylor’s the champion now, so I’ve got no qualms about [fighting in Ireland again]. She has the belts, I’m the challenger.”

Cameron had a lot to say about the referee after Taylor administered her first defeat, accusing Roberto Ramirez Jr of refereeing against her and questioning why a referee she had never heard of was given such a high-status bout. She was also angry at what she describes as “a lot of stuff going on outside the ring” which, she claimed, contributed to her loss.

“I would like a fair fight. I beat her the first time and I think I beat her convincingly. The second fight, she beat me, but do I think the referee gave her a little bit of help? Yeah, I do, because of the headbutts, the holding, everything that was going on. [That’s] my honest opinion, but there is no frustration, because she’s the champion. I’ve got to do what any challenger has to do: go to her backyard and snatch the belts back. That’s my plan.”

The 32-year-old Cameron will return to Dublin to face 37-year-old Taylor without Jamie Moore in her corner as the pair have now parted company.