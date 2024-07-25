Six of the 10 Irish boxers set to enter the Olympic ring have secured first-round byes

Irish boxer Kellie Harrington in the Olympic Village in Paris on Thursday. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Six of the 10 Irish boxers set to enter the Olympic ring in Paris have secured first-round byes, defending Olympic lightweight champion Kellie Harrington and European champion Aoife O’Rourke among them.

It means Harrington will begin the defence of her lightweight title (60kg) on July 29th in a last 16 contest set to face either Italian Alessia Mesiano or Gizen Ozer from Turkey.

O’Rourke (75kg) will meet Poland’s Elzbieta Wokcik, who she has beaten in her previous meeting.

Daina Moorehouse, Jenny Lehane, Michaela Walsh and Jude Gallagher also received byes.

Moorehouse (50kg) will face France’s Wassila Lkhadiri; Lehane (54kg) will meet China’s Yuan Chang; and Walsh (57kg) will face Bulgaria’s Svetlana Staneva

Grainne Walsh (66kg), the only Irish women boxer who will contest the opening round of 32, is against Hungarian Anna Luca Hamori. Gallagher (57kg) takes on Carlo Paalam (Philippines).

Dean Clancy (63.5kg) faces Jordan’s Obada Alkasbeth, with Aidan Walsh (71kg), who won bronze in Tokyo, facing France’s Makan Traore in the preliminary round on July 28th. Jack Marley (92kg) will take on Poland’s Davlat Boltaev in the last 16 on the same day.

Paris Olympic boxing (Irish draw)

Saturday, July 27th

Men’s 63.5kg Round of 32

Dean Clancy v Obada Alkasbeh (Jor), 4.22pm

Sunday, July 28th

Men’s 71kg Round of 32

Aidan Walsh v Makan Traore (Fra), 10.16am

Women’s 66kg Round of 32

Grainne Walsh v Anna Luca Hamori (Hun), 4.22pm

Men’s 92kg Round of 16

Jack Marley v Mateusz Bereznicki (Pol), 7.32pm

Monday, July 29th

Women’s 60kg Round of 16

Kellie Harrington v TBC, 2.46pm

Tuesday, July 30th

Women’s 54kg Round of 16

Jennifer Lehane v Yuan Chang (Chn) 11.36am

Wednesday, July 31st

Men’s 57kg Round of 16

Jude Gallagher v Carlo Paalam (Phi), 2.30pm

Women’s 75kg Round of 16

Aoife O’Rourke v Elzbieta Wojcik (Pol), 8.52pm

Thursday, August 1st

Women’s 50kg Round of 16

Daina Moorehouse v Wassila Lkhadiri (Fra), 7pm

Friday, Aug 2nd

Women’s 57kg Round of 16

Michaela Walsh v Svetlana Kamenova Staneva (Bul), 2.46pm