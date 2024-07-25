Six of the 10 Irish boxers set to enter the Olympic ring in Paris have secured first-round byes, defending Olympic lightweight champion Kellie Harrington and European champion Aoife O’Rourke among them.
It means Harrington will begin the defence of her lightweight title (60kg) on July 29th in a last 16 contest set to face either Italian Alessia Mesiano or Gizen Ozer from Turkey.
O’Rourke (75kg) will meet Poland’s Elzbieta Wokcik, who she has beaten in her previous meeting.
Daina Moorehouse, Jenny Lehane, Michaela Walsh and Jude Gallagher also received byes.
Ireland’s medal hopes slip away as Fiji storm home to make Olympic semi-finals
Olympic Rugby Sevens: Ireland’s medal hopes end as Fiji fight back to make semi-finals
Six of the 10 Irish boxers set to enter the Olympic ring have secured first-round byes
First glimpse of Simone Biles in Paris proves her brilliance is back
Moorehouse (50kg) will face France’s Wassila Lkhadiri; Lehane (54kg) will meet China’s Yuan Chang; and Walsh (57kg) will face Bulgaria’s Svetlana Staneva
Grainne Walsh (66kg), the only Irish women boxer who will contest the opening round of 32, is against Hungarian Anna Luca Hamori. Gallagher (57kg) takes on Carlo Paalam (Philippines).
Dean Clancy (63.5kg) faces Jordan’s Obada Alkasbeth, with Aidan Walsh (71kg), who won bronze in Tokyo, facing France’s Makan Traore in the preliminary round on July 28th. Jack Marley (92kg) will take on Poland’s Davlat Boltaev in the last 16 on the same day.
Paris Olympic boxing (Irish draw)
Saturday, July 27th
Men’s 63.5kg Round of 32
Dean Clancy v Obada Alkasbeh (Jor), 4.22pm
Sunday, July 28th
Men’s 71kg Round of 32
Aidan Walsh v Makan Traore (Fra), 10.16am
Women’s 66kg Round of 32
Grainne Walsh v Anna Luca Hamori (Hun), 4.22pm
Men’s 92kg Round of 16
Jack Marley v Mateusz Bereznicki (Pol), 7.32pm
Monday, July 29th
Women’s 60kg Round of 16
Kellie Harrington v TBC, 2.46pm
Tuesday, July 30th
Women’s 54kg Round of 16
Jennifer Lehane v Yuan Chang (Chn) 11.36am
Wednesday, July 31st
Men’s 57kg Round of 16
Jude Gallagher v Carlo Paalam (Phi), 2.30pm
Women’s 75kg Round of 16
Aoife O’Rourke v Elzbieta Wojcik (Pol), 8.52pm
Thursday, August 1st
Women’s 50kg Round of 16
Daina Moorehouse v Wassila Lkhadiri (Fra), 7pm
Friday, Aug 2nd
Women’s 57kg Round of 16
Michaela Walsh v Svetlana Kamenova Staneva (Bul), 2.46pm