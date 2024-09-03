‘We are bronze sisters’: Róisín Ní Riain and Orla Comerford bag medals on sparkling night for Team Ireland

Róisín Ní Riain and Orla Comerford, who both won bronze medals at the Paralympic Games in Paris, doubling Ireland's tally of medals to four. Photographs: Sean M Haffey/Getty and Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Team Ireland enjoyed a sparkling Tuesday night in the city of light as Róisín Ní Riain and Orla Comerford both collected bronze medals at the Paralympic Games in Paris.

In the space of five minutes and 36 seconds Ireland’s tally of medals doubled from two to four as third-place finishes were achieved in the pool and on the track.

Ní Riain staged a superb last 50 metres in her SM13 200m individual medley final at the La Défense Arena to take third in a time of 2:27.47 – which was also a new personal best for the Limerick swimmer whose previous PB in the event stood at 2:29.11.

It was the 19-year-old’s second medal of the Games, having won a silver on Friday night in the final of the S13 100m backstroke.

“I’ve been coming fourth in this event for so long, so I’m delighted to have finally secured third place. I’m delighted with my finish,” she said.

Comerford produced a superb run in the final of the T13 100m final at the Stade de France just moments after Ní Ríain’s success across the city – finishing in a time of 11.94 seconds to win bronze.

“I’m delighted. It’s so lovely to have so much Irish support here, it feels really like a home Games,” added the 26-year-old.

On hearing the news of Ní Riain’s success across town, the Raheny Shamrock sprinter smiled: “We are bronze sisters tonight.”