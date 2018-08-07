Added Time: Shane Ross elbows his way into hockey spotlight

Nothing like a wholesome, happy sporting triumph to bring on a good dose of political cynicism. Sports minister Shane Ross couldn’t even allow the Ireland women’s hockey make it through their homecoming parade without elbowing his way into the spotlight. Johnny Watterson is in studio to round off the good news story of the sporting summer with reality’s cold, dead hand.

As the GAA summer heads for the shore, Seán Moran joins us to talk about the Galway hurlers’ stickability, the Galway footballers’ mental collapse and Monaghan’s ultra-professionalism.

Checking in from Berlin, Ian O’Riordan breaks down the European Athletics Championships, with Thomas Barr and Ciara Mageean the big Irish hopes for the week.

All in your Tuesday Added Time, with Malachy Clerkin and Gavin Cummiskey.

