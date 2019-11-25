Added Time: Champions Cup weekend reflections

Munster gonna Munster. The ghosts of winter Saturday Nights Past came calling as Thomond Park rocked to another nail-biting Champions Cup encounter, this time against Racing 92. Gerry Thornley and Gavin Cummiskey are in studio to break down the rugby weekend that was, with a fair amount of excitement at the already clear impact of Stephen Larkham. We also delve into Joe Schmidt’s book, released last week to a very mixed reception.

Charlie Gallagher was the iconic Cavan footballer of the 1960s but somewhere along the way he got lost to the ages. Paul Fitzpatrick has written a beautiful biography of one of the greatest Ulster players in history, a celebrity in his own time who came to a sad end in later years. Paul joins us to tell a story not many people know or will have heard of.

All this – plus Brendan Maher and the charms of winter hurling – in your Monday Added Time, with Malachy Clerkin and Pat Nugent.

