Added Time: Champions Cup takes over this weekend

Gavin Cummiskey and Gerry Thornley discuss the rugby, Dublin v Galway looks spicy too

 

With the Six Nations but a glorious memory now, the Champions Cup takes over and both Munster and Leinster welcome foreign big-hitters this weekend with the rest of the season at stake. Gerry Thornley and Gavin Cummiskey run the rule over Munster v Toulon and Leinster v Saracens to see which patched-up outfits can remain standing into the closing stages of the tournament.

The GAA leagues are coming to their zenith as well we have Ian O’Riordan and Keith Duggan on the Dublin v Galway Division One final that has been spiced up considerably by their recent encounter.

Malachy Clerkin has some eye-opening stats about Cavan v Roscommon and we break down the other finals as well.

There’s also plenty of Aussie cricket disgrace, the hurling league semi-finals and, er, Leinster cycling routes.

All in today’s Added Time podcast with Malachy Clerkin and Pat Nugent.

If you are reading this on the Irish Times app please click here to listen to Added Time.

Listen and subscribe via the links below:

Itunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/added-time-the-irish-times-sports-podcast/id1341682574?mt=2

RSS: http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/soundcloud:users:321147785/sounds.rss

Stitcher: https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/the-irish-times-sports-podcast

Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/irishtimes-sportspodcast

