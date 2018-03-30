Scott Fardy starts in Leinster backrow for Saracens visit

Sean O’Brien fails a late fitness test and so Max Deegan is among the replacements
Scott Fardy will wear the number six jersey on Sunday. Photograph: Oisin Keniry/Inpho

Scott Fardy will wear the number six jersey on Sunday. Photograph: Oisin Keniry/Inpho

 

Scott Fardy will start in the Leinster backrow for Sunday’s Champions Cup quarter-final against Saracens at the Aviva.

Head coach Leo Cullen has named Rob Kearney at fullback with Fergus McFadden on the right wing and James Lowe on the left.

Captain Isa Nacewa starts in the centre alongside Garry Ringrose in the number 13 jersey.

Luke McGrath came through the Ospreys game last weekend with no issues on his return from a recent knee injury and he is joined by Johnny Sexton in the halfbacks.

In the pack Cian Healy and Tadhg Furlong come in to join Seán Cronin in the front row. While Devin Toner and James Ryan are accommodated in the second row by Fardy’s selection at blindside.

Dan Leavy wins his 50th Leinster cap on the openside and Jordi Murphy - off to Ulster next season - completes the pack at number eight.

On the bench Rhys Ruddock is back for his first game since facing Exeter in December while Max Deegan is in line to make his Champions Cup debut after Sean O’Brien failed a late fitness test.

The recently retired Jamie Heaslip will be presented to the crowd ahead of the 3.30pm kick-off. There are still 2,000 tickets available for sale on the Leinster website.

LEINSTER: Rob Kearney; Fergus McFadden, Garry Ringrose, Isa Nacewa (Capt), James Lowe; Johnny Sexton, Luke McGrath; Cian Healy, Seán Cronin, Tadhg Furlong; Devin Toner, James Ryan; Scott Fardy, Dan Leavy, Jordi Murphy.

Replacements: James Tracy, Jack McGrath, Andrew Porter, Rhys Ruddock, Max Deegan, Nick McCarthy, Joey Carbery, Rory O’Loughlin.

Referee: Jérome Garcés.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.