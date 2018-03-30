Scott Fardy starts in Leinster backrow for Saracens visit

Scott Fardy will start in the Leinster backrow for Sunday’s Champions Cup quarter-final against Saracens at the Aviva.

Head coach Leo Cullen has named Rob Kearney at fullback with Fergus McFadden on the right wing and James Lowe on the left.

Captain Isa Nacewa starts in the centre alongside Garry Ringrose in the number 13 jersey.

Luke McGrath came through the Ospreys game last weekend with no issues on his return from a recent knee injury and he is joined by Johnny Sexton in the halfbacks.

In the pack Cian Healy and Tadhg Furlong come in to join Seán Cronin in the front row. While Devin Toner and James Ryan are accommodated in the second row by Fardy’s selection at blindside.

Dan Leavy wins his 50th Leinster cap on the openside and Jordi Murphy - off to Ulster next season - completes the pack at number eight.

On the bench Rhys Ruddock is back for his first game since facing Exeter in December while Max Deegan is in line to make his Champions Cup debut after Sean O’Brien failed a late fitness test.

The recently retired Jamie Heaslip will be presented to the crowd ahead of the 3.30pm kick-off. There are still 2,000 tickets available for sale on the Leinster website.

LEINSTER: Rob Kearney; Fergus McFadden, Garry Ringrose, Isa Nacewa (Capt), James Lowe; Johnny Sexton, Luke McGrath; Cian Healy, Seán Cronin, Tadhg Furlong; Devin Toner, James Ryan; Scott Fardy, Dan Leavy, Jordi Murphy.

Replacements: James Tracy, Jack McGrath, Andrew Porter, Rhys Ruddock, Max Deegan, Nick McCarthy, Joey Carbery, Rory O’Loughlin.

Referee: Jérome Garcés.