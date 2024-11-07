Ireland beaten by Latvia in EuroBasket 2025 qualifiers

The Ireland before the game against Latvia in Riga. Photograph: Basketball Ireland

EuroBasket 2025 qualifiers, Group E: Latvia 85 Ireland 53

Ireland suffered a 85-53 defeat to Latvia in their FIBA Women’s EuroBasket 2025 qualifier on Thursday, despite battling hard in Riga.

Ireland head coach James Weldon handed first caps to 19-year-old Caitlin Gloeckner and 17-year-old Aisling Moran and 21-year-old Hazel Finn, who finished with 13 points to her credit to match Kate Hickey’s tally.

Ireland had an impressive opening quarter, Hickey getting off the mark with two minutes gone, to trail 7-3. Finn got her name on the scoresheet early on with a pull-up jump shot four and a half minutes in to make it 14-7.

A corner three from Alexandra Mulligan narrowed the deficit to 17-12 with less than three to go in the first quarter. Not long afterwards Grace Prenter’s hook shot brought it to within four, 20-16. A pair of Sarah Hickey free throws in the final seconds saw Ireland 23-18 behind by the end of the first.

Ireland managed to cut Latvia’s margin to two thanks to another Mulligan effort from the three-point line by Mulligan in the opening stages of the second quarter.

But Latvia then made their charge, Kitija Laksa earning 21 points by half-time converting, while two free throws from Aneta Steinberga put the score at 51-31 at the halfway point.

Finn made a bright start to the third quarter, a three-point fadeaway jump shot either side of a pair of layups and Ireland were 58-38 behind with a little over three minutes gone.

A long range two and a layup from Kate Hickey saw Ireland 64-42 behind with two and a half minutes to go. Latvia edged further ahead, a three from Steinberga made it 72-44. A Sarah Hickey free throw finished off the scoring in the quarter, Latvia 72-45 to the good.

Ireland kept pushing, with captain Aine O’Connor taking a pair of jump shots and two free throws to keep the scoreboard ticking, but ultimately it wasn’t enough to challenge the host’s lead, ending 85-53 in their favour.

Ireland next face Israel on Sunday on Sunday (12.15pm Irish-time) at the Rimi Olympic Village in Riga, Latvia.

Game scores: Q1: 23-18, Q2: 51-31, Q3: 72-45, Q4: 85-53.

IRELAND: Amy Dooley, Hazel Finn (13), Caitlin Gloeckner, Bridget Herlihy (2) Kate Hickey (13), Sarah Hickey (6), Áine O’Connor (6), Aisling Moran, Alexandra Mulligan (8), Grace Prenter (2), Abigail Rafferty (3).

LATVIA: Paula Strautmane, Ketija Vihmane (6), Aleksa Gulbe (5), Anete Steinberga (16), Ilze Jakobsone (6), Vanesa Jasa (6), Lina Loceniece (4), Luize Sila (5), Kitija Laksa (25), Kate Vilka (8), Katrina Ozola (3), Digna Strautmane (1).