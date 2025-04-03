Kerry GAA legend Mick O’Dwyer: a life in pictures

The death of Mick O’Dwyer at the age of 88 marks the passing of one of the most influential football personalities in the GAA’s history.

A successful player, with four All-Irelands, he went on to manage what many believe was the best football team of all time, winning eight All-Irelands in 12 years.

After stepping down in Kerry, O’Dwyer went on to reinvigorate other counties, bringing Kildare in 1998 to a first Leinster title in 42 years and a first All-Ireland final since 1935.

All the while he also built a successful business career in Waterville including amongst other interests, as a hotelier. Read Seán Moran’s full report here.

[ Mick O’Dwyer, in his own words: ‘I’m addicted, totally addicted to the game’Opens in new window ]

July 2013: Mick O'Dwyer leaves the pitch for the last time as Clare manager. He stepped down after the game against Laois. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

June 1998: As Kildare manager at the Leinster Senior Football Championship Quarter-Final against Dublin in Croke Park. Photograph: James Meehan/Inpho

June 1994: Leinster senior football quarter-final, Dublin v Kildare in Croke Park. Photograph: Lorraine O'Sullivan/Inpho

January 2005: With the then-taoiseach Bertie Ahern (right) with GAA president Sean Kelly (centre) at the launch of the 2005 Allianz National Football League. Photograph: David Maher/Sportsfile

14 February 2013; Pictured is, former Kerry, and current Clare football manager Mick O'Dwyer, with from left, Mick Spillane, Jack O'Shea, Mick Galwey and Tadhg Kennelly at the Alan Kerins GAA Challenge, supported by Liberty Insurance, which took place in Croke Park on Valentine's Day. For more information visit alankerinsprojects.org. Croke Park, Dublin. Picture credit: Matt Browne / SPORTSFILE

October 1959; Crowds line the way as Mick O'Dwyer drives members of the Kerry team and the Sam Maguire Cup to Valentia. The Kingdom defeated Galway 3-7 to 1-4 to win the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship. Photograph: Padraig & Joan Kennelly/Kennelly Archive

September 1995: Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

July 2003: As Laois manager, Mick O'Dwyer celebrates with selector Declain O'Loughlin. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

June 1983: At the Munster football final. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

April 2014: Mick O'Dwyer as he was entered into the the GAA Museum Hall of Fame. Photograph: Cathal Noonan/Inpho

August 2006: Mick O'Dwyer on the sideline managing Laois. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

September 1985: At the All Ireland football final, Dublin vs Kerry, Mick O'Dwyer urges his players on from the side line in the final minutes. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

July 2004: Leinster football final, Laois v Westmeath. Westmeath at the time managed by fellow Kerryman Páidí O'Sé (right). Photograph: Andrew Paton/Inpho

September 1984: All Ireland football final in Croke Park, Dublin v Kerry - Kerry's Jack O'Shea and manager Mick O'Dwyer celebrate. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

June 1998, Dublin v Kildare. Photograph: James Meehan/Inpho