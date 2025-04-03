Kerry GAA legend Mick O’Dwyer: a life in pictures

The death of Mick O’Dwyer at the age of 88 marks the passing of one of the most influential football personalities in the GAA’s history.
A successful player, with four All-Irelands, he went on to manage what many believe was the best football team of all time, winning eight All-Irelands in 12 years.
After stepping down in Kerry, O’Dwyer went on to reinvigorate other counties, bringing Kildare in 1998 to a first Leinster title in 42 years and a first All-Ireland final since 1935.
All the while he also built a successful business career in Waterville including amongst other interests, as a hotelier. Read Seán Moran’s full report here.
