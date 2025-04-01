Championship 2025: How the provincial football championships are shaping up

The 2025 football championship throws-in this weekend with nine games taking place across four provinces and three countries.

The league finals are not yet a week in the rear-view mirror, and Easter remains more than a fortnight away, but by Sunday night the semi-final pairings for this year’s Munster and Connacht Senior Football Championships will be known.

The rhythm of Irish life is still trying to adjust to the GAA’s contemporary whirlwind intercounty season. There are just 16 weeks remaining now until the tent is packed up for another year, so it’s time to have a look at how the 2025 provincial championships are shaping up. Sure, it’ll all be over soon enough.

Leinster SFC

Roll of honour:

Dublin – 63

Meath – 21

Kildare – 13

Wexford – 10

Offaly – 10

Louth – 8

Laois – 6

Kilkenny – 3

Carlow – 1

Longford – 1

Westmeath – 1

James McCarthy lifts the Delaney Cup after Dublin's win over Louth in the 2024 Leinster final. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

Teams & managers:

Dublin

Manager – Dessie Farrell

Last Leinster title – 2024

Louth

Manager – Ger Brennan

Last Leinster title – 1957

Meath

Manager – Robbie Brennan

Last Leinster title – 2010

Kildare

Manager – Brian Flanagan

Last Leinster title – 2000

Westmeath

Manager – Dermot McCabe

Last Leinster title – 2004

Offaly

Manager – Declan Kelly & Mickey Harte

Last Leinster title – 1997

Offaly joint manager Mickey Harte celebrates with Cormac Egan after beating Kildare in the NFL Division 3 final. Photograph: James Lawlor/Inpho

Carlow

Manager – Joe Murphy

Last Leinster title – 1944

Longford

Manager – Mike Solan

Last Leinster title – 1968

Laois

Manager – Justin McNulty

Last Leinster title – 2003

Wicklow

Manager – Oisín McConville

Last Leinster title – None to date

Wexford

Manager – John Hegarty

Last Leinster title – 1945

The draw:

Dublin are aiming to win a 15th consecutive Delaney Cup – having claimed 19 of the last 20. Their path to another final sees Dessie Farrell’s men face either Wicklow or Longford in a quarter-final.

Dublin’s semi-final opponents (should they get there, of course) will be one of Offaly, Carlow or Meath. Interestingly, that game will be played at a provincial venue because for the first time in 30 years neither Leinster semi-final will be played at Croke Park.

League matters:

Dublin were the only team from Leinster in Division 1 this term and that will be unchanged for 2026. In Division 2, Meath finished third, Louth ended sixth while Westmeath were relegated.

Dublin manager Dessie Farrell. Photograph: Lorcan Doherty/Inpho

Offaly and Kildare were both promoted from Division 3, with the Faithful County beating their neighbours in the divisional final last weekend. Wexford were promoted from Division 4, going through the group stages with a 100 per cent win record.

Who goes where:

Dublin will compete for Sam Maguire and are to be joined by Meath, who finished third in Division 2.

After that, it appears the opposite side of the draw will become a mini play-off for a place in the top tier championship where Kildare, Louth and Westmeath are expected to battle it out for a coveted Leinster final spot – which brings with it entry to the Sam Maguire.

Either way, the majority of Leinster teams will be playing in the Tailteann Cup.

Fixtures:

Preliminary Round

April 5th: Wexford v Laois

April 6th: Meath v Carlow; Longford v Wicklow

Quarter-finals

April 12th: Kildare v Westmeath

April 13th: Offaly v Carlow/Meath; Dublin v Wicklow/Longford; Louth v Wexford/Laois

Meath manager Robbie Brennan. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Semi-finals

April 26th/27th: Offaly/Carlow/Meath v Dublin/Wicklow/Longford

April 26th/27th: Kildare/Westmeath v Louth/Wexford/Laois

FINAL

May 11th

Ulster SFC

Roll of honour:

Cavan – 40

Monaghan – 16

Tyrone – 16

Armagh – 14

Down – 12

Donegal – 11

Antrim – 10

Derry – 9

Fermanagh – 0

Teams & managers:

Cavan

Manager – Raymond Galligan

Last Ulster title – 2020

Monaghan

Manager – Gabriel Brannigan

Last Ulster SFC triumph – 2015

Monaghan’s Micheal Bannigan lifts the trophy after beating Roscommon in the NFL Division 2 final. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Tyrone

Manager – Malachy O’Rourke

Last Ulster SFC triumph – 2021

Armagh

Manager – Kieran McGeeney

Last Ulster SFC triumph – 2008

Down

Manager – Conor Laverty

Last Ulster SFC triumph – 1994

Donegal

Manager – Jim McGuinness

Last Ulster SFC triumph: 2024

Antrim

Manager – Andy McEntee

Last Ulster SFC triumph – 1951

Derry

Manager – Paddy Tally

Last Ulster title – 2023

Fermanagh

Manager – Kieran Donnelly

Last Ulster title – None to date

Donegal's Michael Murphy and Tyrone's Niall Morgan during the NFL Division 1 game in Letterkenny last month. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

The draw:

In an evenly spread Ulster championship, champions Donegal, Derry and Monaghan are on one side, along with Fermanagh and Down.

Armagh – their venue controversy settled in favour of Antrim’s Corrigan Park – and Tyrone, along with Cavan, are on the other side.

League matters:

Ulster had just one league finalist, Division 2 winners Monaghan. The province also had four teams relegated: Tyrone and Derry from Division 1, Down from Division 2 and Antrim from Division 3.

As Tailteann Cup holders, Down are guaranteed a place vying for Sam Maguire, regardless of relegation. Cavan just missed out promotion from Division 2 on the last day of the group fixtures.

Who goes where:

Ulster have the highest Sam Maguire representation of all the provinces, as Donegal, Armagh, Tyrone, Derry, Cavan and Down are guaranteed Tier 1 championship football this summer.

Just two of the nine counties – Antrim and Fermanagh – are likely to be playing Tailteann Cup, and both need to beat one of the other seven to reach the provincial final and escape Tier 2.

The Armagh team stand for the national anthem ahead of the 2024 Ulster final against Donegal. Photograph: Leah Scholes/Inpho

Fixtures:

Preliminary Round

April 6th: Donegal v Derry

Quarter-finals

April 12th: Antrim v Armagh

April 13th: Tyrone v Cavan

April 19th: Fermanagh v Down

April 20th: Donegal/Derry v Monaghan

Semi-finals

April 26th: Antrim/Armagh v Tyrone/Cavan

April 27th: Fermanagh/Down v Donegal/Derry/Monaghan

Final

May 10th/11th

Munster SFC

Roll of honour:

Kerry – 85

Cork – 37

Tipperary – 10

Clare – 2

Limerick – 1

Waterford – 1

Kerry's David Clifford comes up against Clare's Cormac Murray and Daniel Walsh during the 2024 Munster final at Cusack Park in Ennis. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

Teams & managers:

Kerry

Manager – Jack O’Connor

Last Munster title – 2024

Cork

Manager – John Cleary

Last Munster title – 2012

Tipperary

Manager – Philly Ryan

Last Munster title – 2020

Clare

Manager – Peter Keane

Last Munster title – 1992

Limerick

Manager – Jimmy Lee

Last Munster title – 1896

Waterford

Manager – Paul Shankey

Last Munster title – 1898

The draw:

Cork and Kerry are on the same side and should the Rebels overcome Limerick this Saturday, Munster’s big two would meet in a Páirc Úi Chaoimh semi-final.

Clare, Tipperary and Waterford are all on the other side of the draw, meaning one of that trio will secure a place in the All-Ireland series.

Cork's Chris Óg Jones scores a goal against Meath in the NFL Dvision 2 game at Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Photograph: Natasha Barton/Inpho

League matters:

Munster contains two of this year’s four divisional league winners – Limerick claimed the Division 4 title while Kerry were crowned Division 1 champions.

Cork struggled in Division 2 but finished with back-to-back wins over Louth and Cavan to end the campaign in fifth place.

Tipperary were fifth in Division 4 while in the same division Waterford managed just one victory as they finished bottom of the table.

Who goes where:

Kerry are guaranteed a spot in the All-Ireland series while Cork’s fifth-place finish in Division 2 should be enough to see them qualify for the Sam Maguire competition – though any surprise finalists in the other provinces would see the Rebels at risk of dropping to the Tailteann Cup.

For Tipperary, Clare, Limerick and Waterford, only a provincial final spot would see them play in the top flight.

Fixtures:

Quarter-finals

April 5th: Cork v Limerick, Tipperary v Waterford

Semi-finals

April 19th: Clare v Tipperary/Waterford; Kerry v Cork/Limerick

Final

May 4th

Connacht SFC

Roll of honour:

Galway – 50

Mayo – 47

Roscommon – 24

Sligo – 3

Leitrim – 2

London – 0

New York – 0

Galway's Sean Kelly, referee Sean Hurson and Armagh's Aidan Forker at the coin toss ahead of last year's All-Ireland final. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Teams & managers:

Galway

Manager – Pádraic Joyce

Last Connacht title – 2024

Mayo

Manager – Kevin McStay

Last Connacht title – 2021

Roscommon

Manager – Davy Burke

Last Connacht title – 2019

Sligo

Manager – Tony McEntee

Last Connacht title – 2007

Leitrim

Manager – Steven Poacher

Last Connacht title – 1994

London

Manager – Michael Maher

Last Connacht title – None to date

New York

Manager – Ronan McGinley

Last Connacht title – None to date

Mayo’s Ryan O'Donoghue during the NFL Division 1 final against Kerry. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

The draw:

Although Mayo have the burden of playing Sligo within a week of losing the AFL Division One final, they are on the easier side of the draw – facing woebegone Leitrim – if they can survive Sunday, as Galway and Roscommon are scheduled to meet in the other semi-final.

League matters:

Connacht had two league finalists, neither of whom were successful. Mayo lost in Division 1 to Kerry and Division 2 winners Monaghan beat Roscommon, who maintained their yo-yo trajectory with a fifth promotion to the top flight in 11 years.

The province also had just one team relegated, albeit with a resounding thud, as poor old Leitrim lost six fixtures and conceded the seventh in Division 3.

Who goes where:

Connacht created a furore two years ago when one side of the draw featured only Division 4 teams, which ultimately got Sligo among the Sam Maguire hopefuls.

Leitrim manager Steven Poacher.

It’s more evenly divided this time, with Tier 1 counties Galway/Roscommon and Mayo on separate sides.

Sligo have reached the Tailteann Cup semi-finals on both previous occasions they contested it and should be joined this year by Leitrim, London and New York.

Fixtures:

Quarter-finals

April 5th: London v Roscommon

April 6th: Mayo v Sligo, New York v Galway

Semi-finals

April 19th/20th: London/Roscommon v New York/Galway, Mayo v Sligo v Leitrim

Final

May 3rd/4th