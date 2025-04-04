The amazing Mick O’Dwyer: GAA says goodbye to a favourite son

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

The tributes came pouring in on Thursday following the news of the death of Mick O’Dwyer, Kerry manager Jack O’Connor probably summing it up best when he said “he set the standard for all of us and we’re only trotting after him”. Seán Moran looks back on how he set those standards, while Gordon Manning had the unenviable task of picking out six of O’Dwyer greatest days on and off the pitch, so many were there to choose from. Among his selections were unforgettable days for Kildare, Laois and Wicklow – and, needless to say, Kerry – under O’Dwyer’s management, and his fourth and final All-Ireland medal as a player. Some career, some life.

Back to this weekend and Jeffrey Lynskey brings us a tactical analysis of the Cork and Tipperary teams that will meet in the National Hurling League Division 1A final on Sunday, making an “increasingly ruthless” Cork favourites for a game that “feels like more than a pre-championship dress rehearsal”.

In rugby, it’s another mammoth weekend for the four provinces – Munster, Leinster and Ulster all in Champions Cup action, while Connacht take on Cardiff in the Challenge Cup. Gerry Thornley hears from Jean Kleyn in advance of Munster’s meeting with La Rochelle, while Nathan Johns looks at the French side’s stuttering season, which has seen them lose 11 of their Top 14 games.

Leinster, meanwhile, are preparing for the visit of Harlequins to Croke Park, Johnny Watterson talking to Jamison Gibson-Park in advance of the game. And Johnny also writes about the URC which, despite being “like the ignored child grabbing opportunity wherever it can find it,” has managed to flourish even in the shadows of the Champions Cup.

In soccer, it’s a big Nations League afternoon for Carla Ward’s Republic of Ireland side when they take on Greece in Crete, while in his League of Ireland column, Gavin Cummiskey looks at the progress Galway United have made this season.

In horse racing, Brian O’Connor reports on another memorable day for Willie Mullins, this time at Aintree where he opened his Grand National Festival campaign with a “102-1 Grade One four-timer”, and he addresses the fading appeal of the National itself, wondering if it is down to the reduced risk of the race.

And in her athletics column, Sonia O’Sullivan looks at the case of distance runner Ben Connor who has turned down a place on Britain’s team for the European Running Championships because he was asked to pay up to £1,100 to help cover travel expenses and accommodation. Should any athlete have to pay to run for their country? Sonia thinks not.

TV Watch: It’s round two at the Texas Open where Pádraig Harrington and Séamus Power are in action (Sky Sports Golf, from 1.15pm) and at 3pm the Republic of Ireland’s women’s team are away to Greece in the Nations League (RTÉ 2). This evening, we have a Dublin derby in the League of Ireland, Stephen Kenny’s St Patrick’s Athletic at home to Damien Duff’s Shelbourne (Virgin Media Two, 7.45pm).