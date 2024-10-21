The Browns’ sad and seedy Deshaun Watson era nears its predictable endpoint

Deshaun Watson of the Cleveland Browns is taken off the field on a medical cart in the second quarter of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Photograph: Jason Miller/Getty Images

Cleveland’s fanbase came into Sunday’s home Browns-Bengals showdown steeped in feelings. Some of them greeted their own quarterback, Deshaun Watson, with deafening boos as he ran on to the field. If there was any doubt about how many fans feels about Watson, the same crowd showered running back Nick Chubb with cheers at an even higher decibel as he made his return from a lengthy injury layoff.

Watson looks like he is headed for a lengthy period on the sidelines himself: in the second quarter, he went down with what the Browns fear is a torn achilles. Probably out for the season. Possibly the end of Watson’s career – the quarterback’s play has declined and achilles injuries often leave players a shadow of their former selves. As Watson was carted off the field in tears, the feelings in Cleveland were on overdrive. For some, there was catharsis or a feeling that karma had been served.

For others, there was legitimate sadness. After all, despite Watson’s dismal performance as Cleveland’s man under centre, and the allegations against him as a man, you never want to see someone injured. Although maybe in this case, you do. Some of the Browns fans did: there were scattered cheers when Watson went down injured, a reaction Cleveland cornerback Greg Newsome II later described as “bullshit”.

One feeling that all Browns fans can agree upon is regret. Deep regret. If Browns owner Jimmy Haslam giving Watson $230m in guaranteed money in 2022 wasn’t already the worst contract in NFL history, the achilles injury on Sunday made it official.

READ MORE

Haslam set the gold standard in how not to gift a contract. Not only by the sheer amount of guaranteed money, the most in NFL history, but by handing the franchise to a player who was almost certainly set for a lengthy suspension over those sexual misconduct allegations (the ban ended up being 11 games). Haslam’s plan that Watson the player would make Watson the person palatable failed from the jump.

Watson’s debut didn’t come until Week 13 of the 2022 season. His performance that season was “meh” at best. He looked nothing like the young Houston Texans quarterback who was both efficient and explosive. The Browns went 3-3 with Watson as QB in 2022 and finished 7-10, last in the AFC North. Every game he played that season – with incessant boos at stadiums around the US – was also a reminder of what many thought of Watson the person.

Watson’s second season was cut short by a shoulder injury. Everyman hero Joe Flacco stepped in and did an admirable job but it was Cleveland’s elite defense that led them to a playoff berth.

Deshaun Watson of the Cleveland Browns is hit by Joseph Ossai of the Cincinnati Bengals during the game at Huntington Bank Field. Photograph: Nick Cammett/Getty Images

Any glimmer of hope for the Browns that Watson would morph into even an above average quarterback quickly evaporated this season. Under Watson, the Browns have a 1-6 record, including Sunday’s 21-14 loss to Cincinnati. He had yet to top 200 passing yards in a game this season, and was last in QBR among qualified quarterbacks. Moving on from him will be expensive too: he’s guaranteed $46m a season in the final two years of his contract. There are plenty of badly run franchises in the NFL: but none of them are dumb enough to take Watson and his huge contract off the Browns’ hands.

So, from a football-only standpoint Watson’s tumultuous time in Cleveland has been a failure. Add in the fact that he’s an alleged predator, with more than 24 women accusing him of sexual misconduct and the Browns’ thinking is unfathomable (Watson settled more than two dozen lawsuits involving his accusers out of court but he has never been criminally charged over the allegations). For many fans – including some in Cleveland – there is no passer rating Watson could achieve to erase the allegations that surround him.

The Browns’ sad and seedy Watson era is going to take time to move past, although some may not understand what that means. Jameis Winston, who hardly has a clean reputation himself, ended Sunday’s game as Cleveland’s quarterback. He was asked about Watson after the game. “I’m grateful that I had a chance to serve Deshaun, but I am very upset with the reaction to a man that has had the world against him for the past four years,” said Winston.

Perhaps it’s worth Winston asking why the world was against Watson in the first place.

MVP of the week

Jared Goff, quarterback, Detroit Lions. Goff’s signature play in the Lions’ 31-29 win over the previously undefeated Minnesota Vikings was the beautiful 35-yard touchdown strike to Amon-Ra St Brown in the closing minutes of the first half. The Lions quarterback diced Minnesota’s cover, shaking off the safety and evading the pass rush. Not only was it a momentum changer, it sent a reminder to Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores. Goff thrives when blitzed, unlike many of the other quarterbacks Flores’ defense has terrorised.

Jared Goff celebrates with Kalif Raymond and Amon-Ra St. Brown after a Detroit Lions touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings. Photograph: Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

It wasn’t perfect but Goff continued his hot streak Sunday. Per AP, Goff’s stat line – 22 for 25 for 280 yards with two touchdowns and no turnovers in his third straight game with a 140-plus passer rating – means he joined Aaron Rodgers (2011), Kurt Warner (1999) and Roger Staubach (1971) as the only quarterbacks in NFL history to accomplish the feat.

Stat of the week

176 yards. Saquon Barkley put an end to anyone still doing a double take upon seeing the running back in an Eagles jersey. After Philly got off to a slow start, again failing to score in the first quarter, the Barkley-led offense soared and demolished the Giants 28-3. Barkley stuck it to his former team, rushing for 176 yards on 17 carries, and scored a touchdown.

Saquon Barkley saw fans burning his jersey in the MetLife Stadium parking lot while he walked in today



"In that moment, I was ready for 3rd and 1 - let's just say that" pic.twitter.com/PS1rikH7vL — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) October 20, 2024

Barkley’s monster game was the second most rushing yards for a back facing his former team. Only then-Bengal Cedric Benson’s 189 yards against the Chicago Bears was better. Perhaps it was not the best idea for Giants fans to burn Barkley’s jersey outside MetLife Stadium, a ritual Barkley observed upon arrival. “In that moment, I was ready for 3rd and 1 – let’s just say that,” he said after the game.

Video of the week

There are two lenses through which to view this Patrick Mahomes run that led to a touchdown: a) Look at Mahomes’ vision and toughness, what a display for a guy who ran 4.80 at the combine; or b) Look at Mahomes threading the sideline knowing none of these dudes are going to tackle him since even sniffing him is an automatic penalty.

"How did he do that?!"



Appropriate reaction after this Mahomes 33-yard run 😱



📺: #KCvsSF on FOX

📱: https://t.co/waVpO8ZBqG pic.twitter.com/IVfqAtV5Qh — NFL (@NFL) October 20, 2024

Either way, the Super Bowl rematch was not much of a contest. The Chiefs topped the 49ers 28-18, and Brock Purdy was interception prone throughout, including an awful, forced ball on third and goal with just over 4:00 remaining. The Chiefs didn’t exactly dominate as Mahomes threw two interceptions of his own. But KC dialed up enough creative packages on both sides of the ball (particularly Steve Spagnuolo’s defense) to stymie the Super Bowl runners-up. The Chiefs offense is not as explosive as years past but at 6-0 they’re figuring out how to win.

As for the Niners, there will surely be questions about Purdy this week, some of them valid. But the reality is the 49ers at 3-4 are dealing with a multitude of debilitating injuries, including a feared torn ACL for receiver Brandon Aiyuk. There was one notable addition for the 49ers on Sunday though: receiver Ricky Pearsall made his NFL debut 50 days after he was shot in the chest. “I feel like I could play another game right now,” Pearsall, who had three receptions for 21 yards, said with a smile.

Elsewhere around the league

♦ The Washington Commanders had a scare as rookie sensation Jayden Daniels exited early Sunday with a rib injury. Marcus Mariota filled in admirably and led the Commanders to a 40-7 trouncing of the Carolina Panthers. The Commanders (5-2) have a narrow division lead over the Eagles (4-2) and face the Bears next week. C’mon football gods, we need that Daniels-Caleb Williams faceoff.

Marcus Mariota did a fine job when filling in as quarterback for Jayden Daniels as the Washington Commanders beat the Carolina Panthers. Photograph: Greg Fiume/Getty Images

♦ So … how did firing their head coach and then trading for Davante Adams go for the New York Jets? Not very well so far: they’ve lost both games since starting their mid-season revolution. The latest came during Sunday Night Football against the Pittsburgh Steelers, with Adams catching just three of the nine throws that came his way for 30 yards in the heavy 37-15 loss. The Jets have plenty of excellent players and have lost a few close games. But a 2-5 record isn’t a great look for a team that has gone all-in to win. The Steelers are in a better place at 5-2, and Russell Wilson threw two touchdown passes and ran for another in his Pittsburgh debut.

♦ This is how you make a first impression:

Amari Cooper's first catch AND first touchdown as a Buffalo Bill!



📺: @paramountplus pic.twitter.com/CaTcKnflc9 — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) October 20, 2024

Amari Cooper’s biggest fan may be Keon Coleman. Having a bona fide and threatening WR1 on the field helped Coleman have a monster day with seven targets, four receptions and 125 receiving yards in the Buffalo Bills’ 34-10 win over the Tennessee Titans.

♦ Green Bay Packers-Houston Texans didn’t quite live up to the hype of its marquee billing but it was a nailbiter. New Packers kick Brandon McManus punched a 45-yarder on the game’s final play to give Green Bay the dramatic 24-22 win. Houston’s offense was pulseless throughout, and the Texans were far too conservative in the game’s final minutes. They were only in it thanks to Green Bay’s equally bland offense and three turnovers, including two interceptions from Jordan Love.

♦ All it took was Jacksonville spending the week in London for them to finally get back on track. Scoring 22 points in the second quarter, the Jags took down the Patriots 32-16. Trevor Lawrence was in command and rookie wideout Brian Thomas Jr continued his tear with 89 yards and a score. Granted, it wasn’t the most powerful opponent but with the Jags at 2-5, Doug Pederson’s job is safe for another week.