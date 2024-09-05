Róisín Ní Riain misses out on third Paralympics medal as she comes home fourth

Ireland’s Róisín Ní Riain reacts after finishing fourth in the Women's SB13 100m breaststroke final at the Paralympic Games at La Défense Arena in Paris. Photograph: Tom Maher/Inpho

Róisín Ní Riain missed out on a third Paralympic Games medal in Paris with a fourth-place finish in the S13 100m breaststroke final at the La Défense Arena on Thursday evening.

The Limerick swimmer was fastest out of the blocks but found herself fourth at the turn and she just couldn’t make up the gap over the second 50, finishing just over six tenths of a second behind America’s Colleen Young in third place.

Ní Riain came home in 1:19.16 with Young touching the wall in 1:18.52. The race was won by Britain’s Rebecca Redfern in 1:16.02, while silver was claimed by USA’s Olivia Chambers in 1:17.70.

Ní Riain had finished second in her heat with a time of 1:19.05 in the morning session and advanced to the decider as the third-fastest qualifier overall.

“I went into that final third and came out fourth so obviously that is not what I wanted but that is just part of it,” she said afterwards.

Over the last week Ní Riain has confirmed herself as the new star of Irish Para swimming. She appeared in four Paralympic finals and goes home from Paris with two medals – one silver and one bronze.

The 19-year-old finished fourth in the S13 100m butterfly last Thursday before securing her first medal with a second-place finish in S13 100m backstroke on Friday. She swam to third in the S13 200m individual medley on Tuesday.

