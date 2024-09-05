Paralympics Day 8: Irish in action and best of the rest as Róisín Ní Riain chases more medal glory

Irish in Action

10.07am: Róisín Ní Riain SB13 100m breaststroke heat

*6.33pm: Róisín Ní Riain SB13 100m breaststroke final

*Depending on qualifying

READ MORE

Team Ireland

Róisín Ní Ríain would dearly like to complete the full set of medals by claiming gold in the SB13 100m breaststroke to go with the silver and bronze that she has already won at the Paralympics in Paris.

The Limerick swimmer, who got Ireland off the mark by taking silver in the 100m backstroke last Friday, claimed her second medal of the Games by taking bronze in a dramatic finish in the S13 200m individual medley on Tuesday night.

It will be a tall order, but she has taken impetus from the fantastic support she’s received from the Ireland supporters and her coach John Szaranek, who is in Paris. She added: “The Irish supporters are lovely. For them to be here and to see me win a medal, it’s as much for them as it is for me. And to have my coach here as well, John, who’s been with me for the last good few years now, that’s really great to do with him here as well.

“He’s [Szaranek] been my support along with my group and my centre [National Centre Limerick] back at home as well. They’ve been excellent. We have a really great group; they spur me on every single day to be the best that I can be in training and competition. I have my coach John here with me, it really means a lot to have him here and his support, and all my coaches back home.”

Worth a watch

US sprinter Hunter Woodhall watched on proudly in Paris in August as his wife Tara Davis-Woodhall won Olympic gold in the long jump and he will hope to match her achievement in the T62 400m event (6.33pm).

His Paralympic plans were hampered by a bout of Covid after the Olympics but Woodhall, who claimed bronze in the event in Tokyo, will be hoping to be fully fit.

Dutch wheelchair tennis star Diede de Groot will be favourite to retain her women’s singles title at Roland Garros (from 12.30pm) after a 2024 which has already yielded Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon titles.