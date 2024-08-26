Brian Dooher and Feargal Logan step down as Tyrone football managers

Brian Dooher and Feargal Logan lift the Sam Maguire after Tyrone’s All-Ireland final win over Mayo in 2021. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Joint managers of the Tyrone senior football team Brian Dooher and Feargal Logan have announced their decision to step down.

The pair were appointed in November 2020 following the departure of Mickey Harte.

Dooher and Logan found early success with the team, claiming the 2021 All-Ireland title with a 2-14 to 0-15 win over Mayo in the final.

After the initial three-year term reached its end in 2023, the duo were offered a fresh three-year stint last August.

In this year’s championship, Tyrone suffered a shock early exit when they were beaten by Roscommon in the preliminary quarter-finals in June.

In a statement on Monday evening, Tyrone County GAA chair Martin Sludden described Dooher and Logan as “serial achievers for Tyrone”.

“They’ve simply made wonderful history for us, time and again, in place after place, and in so many ways.”

“Always with style, class, dignity and honour. And, very remarkably in the world we’re now in, always as total volunteers to the Tyrone GAA cause.”

Sludden said the departing managers have left the county “in a very good position”, with the statement adding the county will now move to appoint a new management team for the senior panel “and those details will be released shortly”.