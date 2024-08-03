Olympics Day 8 live updates: Rhys McClenaghan goes for gold as Daniel Wiffen sets gold standard in heats

Irish in Action at the Olympics on Saturday

8am: Golf Men’s individual stroke play (Shane Lowry & Rory McIlroy). Lowry shot a round of 66 to move to five under, McIlroy currently five under thru 16 and 10 under overall.

Men’s individual stroke play (Shane Lowry & Rory McIlroy). 10am: Cycling Road race (Ben Healy & Ryan Mullen).

Road race (Ben Healy & Ryan Mullen). 10am: Sailing Men’s Dinghy race 5&6 (Finn Lynch). 12th in race 5; 7th in race 6 – 15th overall.

Men’s Dinghy race 5&6 (Finn Lynch). 10am: Sailing Women’s Dinghy race 4,5&6 (Eve McMahon). 22nd in race 4; 34th in race 5 – 18th overall.

Women’s Dinghy race 4,5&6 (Eve McMahon). 10am: Swimming Women’s 50m Freestyle (Danielle Hill). 8th in heat 8 (25.02), 21st overall, failing to qualify for semi-finals.

Women’s 50m Freestyle (Danielle Hill). 10.30am: Swimming Men’s 1500m Freestyle (Daniel Wiffen). 1st in heat 3 (14:40.34), qualified first for Sunday’s final.

Men’s 1500m Freestyle (Daniel Wiffen). 11.40am: Swimming Men’s 4x100m Medley Relay (Conor Ferguson, Darragh Greene, Max McCusker & Shane Ryan). 6th in heat 2 (3:33.81), 11th overall, failing to qualify for final.

Men’s 4x100m Medley Relay (Conor Ferguson, Darragh Greene, Max McCusker & Shane Ryan). 11.52am: Swimming Women’s 4x100m Medley Relay (Danielle Hill, Mona McSharry, Ellen Walshe & Grace Davison). 6th in heat 2, 11th overall, failing to qualify for final.

Women’s 4x100m Medley Relay (Danielle Hill, Mona McSharry, Ellen Walshe & Grace Davison). 4.16pm: Gymnastics Pommel Horse final (Rhys McClenaghan).

Pommel Horse final (Rhys McClenaghan). 6.15pm: Athletics Men’s 1500m repechage (heat 1 – Cathal Doyle & Luke McCann, heat 2 – Andrew Coscoran).

Men’s 1500m repechage (heat 1 – Cathal Doyle & Luke McCann, heat 2 – Andrew Coscoran). 9.08pm Boxing Women’s 60kg semi-final (Kellie Harrington v Beatriz Iasmin Soare Ferreira [Brazil]).

Cycling: The men’s road race is proving to be quite the exciting contest, particularly from an Irish perspective.

Ben Healy is 20 second out in front on his own, being pursued by a small group of chasers with just over 40km to go.

Sailing: In the women’s dinghy event, Eve McMahon is now 17th overall after six races. The postponement of race 4 on Friday meant race 4, 5 and 6 were all on the schedule for Saturday.

The 20-year-old placed 22nd in the opening race of the day before dropping back to 18th overall with her 34th-place finish in race 5. However, 13th in race 6 was enough to see her back to 17th overall heading into Sunday’s racing.

In the men’s dinghy event, Finn Lynch placed 12th in race 5 and an impressive seventh in race 6, leaving him in 15th position overall at the end of the day’s action.

Canoe Slalom: At the Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium, three Irish athletes are taking part in the new kayak cross event.

Madison Corcoran is in race 10 in the women’s event, while Noel Hendrick and Liam Jegou are in race 3 and 7 respectively in the men’s.

Each race is a head-to-head between three/four competitors, starting with a two-meter drop at the top of the course. Each racer must also complete a full underwater spin halfway through the course, with the first two finishers progressing to the elimination round while the rest go into the repechage for another chance.

Gymnastics: Ahead of today’s final, Rhys McClenaghan has very kindly taken time out of his schedule to explain the pommel horse event to us mere mortals.

And if that leaves you wanting more, Johnny Watterson took a look at Rhys’s journey to Paris following heartbreak in Tokyo.

“Already a two-time world champion and three-time European champion, he is regarded as one of the greats. But it is still not enough for McClenaghan. He will go into the Bercy Arena chasing perfection,” Walsh writes.

Cycling: On the bikes, Ireland’s Ben Healy is leading a small breakaway at the front of the men’s road race. He’s motoring well, but there’s 65km still to go.

Looking ahead, the big one to look forward to is Rhys McClenaghan in the final of the men’s pommel horse. He’s up fourth at 4.16pm.

And then hoping to upgrade her bronze medal to either silver or gold will be Kellie Harrington. She’s back in the ring at 9.08pm to take on Brazil’s Beatriz Iasmin Soare Ferreira. The loser will take bronze while the winner will box for the gold in Tuesday’s final.

Golf: On the golf course, Shane Lowry got his third round underway shortly before 9am. A five-under round of 66 brought him to five under overall.

Having set off almost two hours later, Rory McIlroy is still on the course. He’s up to joint fifth on 10 under overall, currently on five under for today’s round thru 16 holes.

Good afternoon everyone! Muireann Duffy reporting for duty. I’ll be keeping you company for the evening on what will hopefully be a super Saturday for Team Ireland.

It was a busy morning for Irish athletes, with swimming, cycling, golf and sailing among the events on today’s agenda.

Swimming: Earlier, Ian O’Riordan was at La Défense Arena to see Daniel Wiffen ease into the final of the men’s 1500m freestyle, qualifying quickest overall in a time of 14:40.34.

[ Daniel Wiffen on course for Olympic swimming double after heat processionOpens in new window ]

In the women’s 50m freestyle, Danielle Hill touched the wall in 25.02, placing her 21st overall and outside the qualification for the semi-finals.

Ireland was also in relay action, with both the men’s and women’s team competing in the heats of the 4x100m medley events.

First up for Ireland was Conor Ferguson, Darragh Greene, Max McCusker and Shane Ryan, who took sixth in their heat but 11th overall, outside the top-eight finish needed to move on to the final.

It was a very similar story for the women’s relay team – Danielle Hill, Mona McSharry, Ellen Walshe and Grace Davison – placing sixth in heat 2 and 11th overall, so no progression to the final.