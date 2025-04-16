André Onana to start against Lyon but Ruben Amorim may eye new goalkeeper

André Onana will start for Manchester United in the Europa League quarter-final, second leg against Lyon at Old Trafford on Thursday. Photograph: Olivier Chassignole/AFP via Getty Images

Europa League quarter-final, second leg: Manchester United (2) v Lyon (2), Thursday, 8.0 – Premier Sports 1 & TNT Sports 1

Ruben Amorim will reinstate André Onana for Manchester United’s Europa League quarter-final second leg against Lyon but admits a new goalkeeper may be signed in the summer because “every position” will be evaluated.

Amorim rested Onana and selected Altay Bayindir for Sunday’s 4-1 defeat by Newcastle at St James’ Park after the Cameroonian was culpable for Lyon’s goals in last week’s 2-2 draw in the opening leg. However, the head coach will start Onana in Thursday’s return at Old Trafford as United seek to progress to a semi-final against Rangers or Athletic Bilbao.

Onana has made a number of errors since joining United in July 2023. Amorim was asked whether he would consider acquiring a new goalkeeper in the next window.

“We are going to make that evaluation for any position in the squad,” he said. “You can see my record [too] – my record is the worst in the team. I am also underperforming. We need to improve. We cannot change all the players.

“We need to improve every position on the field. Goalkeeper is the same; we can work with André. André Onana already proved he is a top player with Inter. Altay the same with Fenerbahce. We have some seasons where we are underperforming.”

Amorim admitted resting Onana may have increased the scrutiny on the 29-year-old for Lyon’s visit. The manager said: “This is the big factor in being a coach: everything you do has two ways. If he is going to be really good tomorrow – I am sure of that – but if it is the other way, people will say it is a bad decision. We never know.

“I am trying to be clear on things, try to make the evaluation, be really simple, not overthinking. When I imagine the game, I see André Onana. He had one weekend of rest, so now he is ready to return to competition and I chose André to start this game. When I made that decision I talked before with André and that is important – to explain to the player to understand what I am thinking.”

Joshua Zirkzee has been ruled out until next season by the hamstring injury sustained at Newcastle. “Let’s prepare him for the next one,” Amorim said. “It is tough, especially in the moment for him. He has to be ready now to recover.” – Guardian