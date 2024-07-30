Olympics, Day 4 live updates: Irish rowers and boxers in action

SCHEDULE DAY 4.

(All times listed are Irish times – Paris is one hour ahead)

9.50am: Rowing, Women’s Double Sculls (W2-) semi-final 1 of 2, Zoe Hyde & Alison Bergin, only top three will go to final

10.20: Rowing, Men’s Double Sculls (M2x) semi-final 2 of 2, Philip Doyle & Daire Lynch – only top three will go to final

10.30: Rowing, Women’s Four (W4-) repechage, Emily Hegarty, Natalie Long, Eimear Lambe & Imogen Magner – only top two will go to the final

11.36: Boxing, Women’s 54kg, Round of 16, Jenny Lehane V Yuan Chang (CHN)

12.15pm: Men’s Hockey, Men’s Pool B, Ireland V India

1.38: Equestrian, Individual Dressage Grand Prix qualifier, Abigail Lyle

2.00: Canoe Slalom, Women’s C1 1st run, Michaela Corcoran

2.00: Women’s Rugby Sevens, 5-8 placings match, Ireland v France

5/5.30: Women’s Rugby Sevens, final placing match TBC

3.00: Canoe Slalom, Men’s K1 1st run, Noel Hendrick

3.35: Sailing, Men’s Skiff, Race 7, Robert Dickson and Seán Waddilove

4.10: Canoe Slalom, Women’s C1 2nd run, Michaela Corcoran

4.27: Sailing, Men’s Skiff, Race 8, Robert Dickson and Seán Waddilove

4.30: or later Badminton, Women’s Singles, Rachael Darragh V Jenjira Stadelmann (SUI)

5.10: Canoe Slalom, Men’s K1 2nd run, Noel Hendrick

5.19: Sailing, Men’s Skiff, Race 9, Robert Dickson and Seán Waddilove

8.02: Swimming, Men’s 800m Freestyle final, Daniel Wiffen

Speaking of required reading Denis Walsh spoke to Finbarr Kirwan.

Ian O’Riordan witnessed Mona McSharry win a bronze medal, Ireland’s first of many, hopefully, in Paris. On the basis that he’s a lucky omen we will be sending the intrepid Olympics theologian back to the pool tonight to watch Daniel Wiffen. Ian had a look at Daniel’s prospects ahead of the final.

In badminton Donegal Olympic debutant Rachael Darragh takes to the court for the first time in Group L when she takes on Jenjira Stadelmann of Switzerland; a medallist from the European Games last summer. Darragh; a niece of three-time Irish Olympian fellow badminton player Chloe Magee, has a current world ranking of 82.

Following Liam Jegou’s brilliant seventh place finish in the C1 final yesterday canoe slalom teammates Michaela Corcoran and Noel Hendrick get their 2024 Olympic Games underway in the first and second runs of the Men’s K1, and Women’s C1, respectively.

Ireland’s men’s hockey team face a match approximating to a win-or-bust – it’s not strictly that – after defeats to Belgium (2-0) and yesterday, Australia (2-1). There were aspects of the performance against the Aussies that were first class, especially in the second quarter and they’ll need to replicate that against the Tokyo bronze medallists India at lunchtime (12.15).

In Equestrian Abigail Lyle’s Olympic debut begins in the Dressage Individual Grand Prix on board Giraldo, at the picturesque Palace of Versailles venue. Lyle is Ireland’s only dressage competitor and will bid to qualify for the Individual Final (Freestyle to Music). The top two athletes from each group and the six athletes with the next best scores (including ties) will qualify to the Individual Final (Grand Prix Freestyle).

Following Mona McSharry’s historic bronze medal last night, Ireland’s double world champion Daniel Wiffen will attempt to win his first medal of the Olympics when he goes in the final of the 800m freestyle. The Armagh man is the fastest qualifier for that final on a time of 7:41.53 from yesterday’s heats.

Three of the Irish rowing crews are back on the water tomorrow morning aiming to make it into their respective Finals. The men’s and women’s doubles must finish in the top three of their semi-finals to gain a spot in the final, and a tight top two finish is needed for the women’s four in the repechage of their event.

Malachy Clerkin wrote: “First up, Zoe Hyde and Alison Bergin go in the women’s double sculls at 9.50am. Philip Doyle and Daire Lynch, the men’s double sculls pair who probably had the most eye-catching display of all the Irish crews in the heats. They posted the fastest time in their event – and that was with them easing off over the second half of the race so as not to leave all their best efforts in the early rounds.

In boxing Ashbourne schoolteacher Jennifer Lehane got a bye in to the last 16 of the 54kg division. Today she faces China’s two-time Asian Games champion Yuan Chang in the 54kg division. The Meath fighter has put her primary school teacher career on hold to become Ireland’s first female Olympian at bantamweight, when she makes her Games debut.

Following the later 60kg bouts yesterday evening Kellie Harrington’s last eight opponent has been determined. Harrington faces Colombia’s 2023 World silver medallist Paola Angie Valdas Pana on Wednesday evening after the South American beat Kosovo’s Donjeta Sadiku on a split 3-2 decision.